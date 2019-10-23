Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin (11) and Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) celebrate Avery's fumble recovery in the second half of a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin (11) and Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) celebrate Avery's fumble recovery in the second half of a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.