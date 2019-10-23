CHAMPAIGN — Caleb Griffin had a front-row seat for the kick that shocked college football.
This past Saturday afternoon, the pride of Danville watched from the sidelines as James McCourt beat Wisconsin with a 39-yard field goal.
“I knew James was going to make it,” Griffin said Tuesday. “I wasn’t worried at all. We’ve been through this situation so many times in practice. We’ve competed for all of spring ball, all of this fall.
“I was telling everybody next to me to let me be the first one on the field. That’s all I was worried about because I knew the kick was going in.”
The mad rush onto the Memorial Stadium turf included a nervous second or two.
“We ran out there and the next thing you know, everyone’s on the ground and I’m falling backwards,” Griffin said. “It was a crazy experience.
“I was out there without a helmet on and everybody had helmet and cleats on, jumping in the pile. I think everyone was in a little bit of danger. But that’s how it is when you celebrate.”
It quickly turned into a joyful moment.
“To see (McCourt) come out from the bottom and get on top of everybody’s shoulders, it was awesome,” Griffin said.
Griffin, a four-sport standout at Danville, has enjoyed his share of big victories and clutch plays. Where does the Wisconsin win rank?
“This is No. 1,” Griffin said. “Easily. There’s a lot of things I’ve done in high school. There’s a lot of stuff that’s happened here that I’ve enjoyed. But having the field stormed, being a part of the team, that’s a special moment.”
Griffin and his family celebrated long after the game. They tailgated in a lot near the Bielfeldt Building late into the evening.
“All day long,” Griffin said.
Griffin likes to be in the middle of the action.
“I’ve stormed a lot of courts,” he said. “What year did Brandon Paul beat Ohio State? (It was 2012). Brandon Paul put up 43 against No. 5 Ohio State and I was here at the game.”
He sat near the top of State Farm Center. And worked his way down.
“I still made it onto the court,” Griffin said. “I kind of got some memories of that when I was running on the field.”
Super fan
Go to an Illinois sporting event, any sporting event, and there’s a good chance you will see Griffin in the crowd. Since joining the Illini, he has gone all-in with his university.
“I’ll go to all the soccer games, volleyball games, both basketball teams,” he said. “I’ve been to some swimming events, track, Illinois baseball, softball. I’ve been to almost anything.”
Why?
“Because those are my friends,” Griffin said. “I know what they go through, we all go through, as athletes. We’re one big family. I’ve got to go support them.”
Griffin was the same way in high school, attending as many Danville events as he could. And those of other teams, too.
“Any free time I had, I would be at an athletic event,” Griffin said. “Whether it was my school, another school, just going to see my friends play.”
What about homework?
“That got done,” Griffin said.
His time will come
McCourt has one more year of eligibility after this season. Starting in 2021, Griffin will be first in line to kick for the Illini.
He wants a winning kick of his own.
“It’s obviously what I came here for,” Griffin said. “I came here to play and hopefully it happens one day. And when that day comes, I’ll be ready for it.”
Under the guidance of Illinois special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky, the kickers work on doing their job when the pressure is on. The coaches call timeouts. The other players scream.
Practice makes perfect.
“There was one day in fall camp where we were doing the two-minute drill,” Griffin said. “(McCourt) hit one from 55 and then I hit one from 50.
“This past week, he hit one from probably the same spot in practice Wednesday.”
Griffin didn’t realize McCourt’s winning kick was a 39-yarder until he saw the highlights later Saturday.
“In that moment, you’re like, ‘I’m going to make this kick. Wherever it is, it is going to go in,’” Griffin said. “The distance doesn’t really matter.”
Earlier in the Wisconsin game, McCourt missed a 40-yarder. The miss bothered McCourt.
“Coach Lig was like, ‘You’ve got to get him up,” Griffin said. “I said (to McCourt), ‘C’mon, sit back, relax. Forget about it.’”
Griffin understood McCourt’s feelings.
“He can’t miss a kick and smile it off,” Griffin said. “You’ve got to be mad. At the end of the day, you’ve got to forget about it and work to the next one.”
