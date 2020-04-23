Dele Harding doesn’t plan to watch the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. Instead, the Illinois senior linebacker will be working out, getting ready for the start of the rest of his life.
“I’ll be following my daily routine,” Harding told me Wednesday afternoon from Middletown, Del., where he’s prepping for this moment.
The three-day draft continues Friday and Saturday. If Harding is selected, it will most likely come the final day at some point between rounds 4-7.
What will it mean?
“Ever since I can remember, that’s been my dream,” Harding said. “It would definitely be a good feeling. Definitely a blessing.
“If I hear my name called, I’ll probably break down in tears.”
A two-time Illinois captain, Harding didn’t move into the starting lineup until his senior season with the Illini.
He made the most of it, finishing second in the nation in tackles and earning All-Big Ten honors.
The NFL dream became more real.
“It cleared up my vision in seeing myself making it to this point,” Harding said. “The first three years were kind of a blur.”
Injuries slowed him some. In his junior season, productive senior Del’Shawn Phillips was in front of Harding on the depth chart.
“At that point it was just waiting my turn,” Harding said. “When my turn came, I took advantage of it.”
The struggles make Harding appreciate his current status.
“There were ups and downs with me not being able to always make the impact I wanted to make,” he said. “Through that journey, God has allowed me to see a lot of things and take a step back and slow myself down.”
Harding is now considered the school’s top draft prospect.
Not that he has been reading about himself.
“I ignore it,” Harding said.
Harding has spent most of his time in recent months training in Miami.
“It’s going great,” Harding said. “There are a lot of obstacles in the way. But we’re making the best of it.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person visits with teams haven’t been possible.
Fortunately for Harding, Illinois conducted its Pro Timing Day on March 9. Harding performed well at the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility.
“I’ve been getting calls throughout this whole process,” Harding said. “There have been a couple of teams that have stayed in contact.”
He’s eager for the next step.
“It’s somebody basically choosing a road for you to travel,” Harding said.
Been awhile
Illinois hasn’t had players selected in consecutive NFL drafts since 2012-13. Harding is the most likely to help change the run.
Harding is surprised it has been so long.
“I didn’t know that was in the air,” he said.
One Illini got the call in 2019 and it worked out just fine for Nick Allegretti. The offensive lineman went in the seventh round to Kansas City and ended up winning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs.
“I was definitely happy for him,” Harding said. “I know how hard he worked and who he is as a person. It’s been a great year for him overall.”
No Illini was picked in 2018 and only one (Dawuane Smoot) was in 2017.
Illinois hasn’t had a player selected in the first round since 2012. Actually, there were two that year, with defensive end Whitney Mercilus going to the Texans and receiver A.J. Jenkins to the 49ers. Safety Tavon Wilson and offensive lineman Jeff Allen were second-round picks in the same draft.
Four more Illini were selected in 2013, with offensive lineman Hugh Thornton going in the third round and defensive tackle Akeem Spence in the fourth. Cornerback Terry Hawthorne and defensive lineman Michael Buchanan went in the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively. Then three more Illini went in the 2015 draft: Defensive end Jihad Ward (second round), offensive lineman Ted Karras (sixth) and free safety Clayton Fejedelem (seventh).
They’re on alert
Harding isn’t the only 2019 Illinois player who will need to stay by the phone this weekend. A handful of others have a chance to be drafted or, more likely, signed as free agents. Here’s my take:
Oluwole Betiku, defensive end
The Southern Cal transfer made an impact in his one season with the Illini. He finished with nine sacks to lead the team.
His size and athleticism won’t be overlooked by the scouts. Considered one of the top players in the nation as a high school senior, he languished with the Trojans before finding new life in Champaign.
His bubbly personality figures to be a plus, too.
Reggie Corbin, running back
One of the few remaining Tim Beckman recruits on the team, he had a breakthrough junior season, becoming the first Illini since Mikel Leshoure to top 1,000 yards.
He finished among the school’s career Top 20 rushers with 2,361 yards.
Corbin flashed game-breaking ability in Rod Smith’s offense. He will need to show his receiving skills to make an NFL roster.
Dre Brown, running back
He missed two full seasons because of knee injuries, but finished strong. Brown could have returned for a sixth year, but decided to take the next step in life.
Brown had a strong performance at Illinois’ Pro Timing Day in March. His persistence should also help him in the eyes of NFL teams. Possibly as a special teams ace.
Stanley Green, safety
Hard hitter ranked among the best in the country in forcing fumbles. The East St. Louis graduate was a productive tackler during his four seasons at Illinois.
“I hope all of us get drafted,” Harding said.