CHAMPAIGN — I’ll be honest: I didn’t see this one coming.
A year ago, Illinois linebacker Dele Harding finished ninth on the team in tackles with 37 stops. He was a reliable player caught behind senior Del’Shawn Phillips.
Harding has done better in 2019. All-Big Ten better. Should be an All-American better.
With a game left to play, Harding has 147 tackles, tied for 10th (with 1994 Butkus winner Dana Howard) on the school’s single-season list. If Harding records nine tackles in the bowl (he is averaging 12), he zooms to fifth.
Amazing. To outsiders. But not to his teammates and coaches.
They talked in the preseason about Harding’s work ethic and leadership.
“He’s someone I look up to,” said Blake Hayes, the Big Ten punter of the year. “He’s been able to get the best out of himself on the field, and I’ve seen how he’s been doing it.
“He basically lives here at the facility (Smith Center). Somebody I try to emulate and continue to be like is Dele. He works his butt off. He has talent, but at the start of the year, he wasn’t classed as the best linebacker in the country. He just continues to prove people wrong.”
Harding is second in the nation in tackles.
Only Cal’s Evan Weaver has more. You won’t hear Harding bragging about his numbers or his honors. He is the opposite of a glory hound.
“It’s moreso credibility for the team,” Harding said. “It just speaks on how the defense did this season.”
He credits the defensive line, the secondary, his fellow linebackers and the coaches. Everybody but himself.
Golden opportunity
Not to say Harding didn’t have faith in his own abilities.
Harding always knew he could play at a high level. One of his favorite quotes is, “You are who you think you are.”
Which explains why it looked like he made every tackle this season.
“You can’t go into games being unsure because that’s how you’re going to play in the end,” he said. “In the back of my mind, I have always thought, even when I wasn’t starting, that I was one of the best players, if not the best player. That’s kind of the mentality I’ve had going into whether it was workouts, spring ball, fall camp. I just tried to be the best man I can be for my team. Being a leader and showing the steps to take.”
Maybe a better question: What took the Illini coaches so long to unleash him on the rest of the Big Ten?
“I did have a great linebacker (Phillips) in front of me,” Harding said.
Harding started two games in 2018 and was the team’s special teams captain. This year, he one of the captains on defense.
Knock on wood, Harding stayed healthy.
But what helped more than anything was his relentless effort. On and off the field.
“I had a full year of work from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint,” Harding said.
He set high goals going into his final season.
“Being the best I could be overall,” Harding said.
He studied endless hours of film with Jake Hansen and the rest of the linebackers.
“I’ve been watching film of the teams we played this year since spring ball,” Harding said.
So, when the running backs cut a certain direction, Harding figured out where to go. And was waiting.
“That’s been a major key, just the play recognition,” Harding said.
He leads the Big Ten in tackles by design.
What might have been
Harding played in nine games as a freshman in 2016. Mostly on special teams. He made 13 tackles.
He has topped that total six times this season. So far.
If he could do it all over again, Harding would have considered a redshirt his rookie season. That would mean the nation’s No. 2 tackler would be returning in 2020.
“Another shot would definitely be fine,” Harding said. “As far as redshirting, looking back, I wish I did. But it’s all in God’s hand.”
Right now, Harding is playing at an elite level. At a school with a great linebacker tradition.
Outside the Smith Center, the Dick Butkus statue reminds visitors that Illinois can call itself “Linebacker U.” Or, at least, one of them.
“That hasn’t hit me,” Harding said.
He doesn’t dwell on the past.
“It’s on to the next game,” he said.
Harding enjoyed hearing from family and friends after he was named All-Big Ten. His phone was ringing nonstop.
There are actually three All-Big Ten teams. One voted by the media, one by the coaches and a third, which is announced next week, by The Associated Press. I am part of the panel for AP squad and will have Harding on the first team. But the coaches, for some reason, relegated Harding to the third team.
“I care a little bit,” Harding said. “But definitely, I like the media. I’m appreciative and grateful for that. As far as the coaches go, I don’t know what else they would want.”
Unexpected standouts
In his three decades on the Illinois football beat, Bob Asmussen has seen players, like current linebacker Dele Harding, go from someone fans don’t know much about during training camp in August to a household name by the time late November rolls around. Here are five who stand out:
NAME YEAR
Kurt Kittner 1999
Went from seven interceptions and one TD as a freshman to 24 TDs as a sophomore. Wins went from three to eight.
Rashard Mendenhall 2007
After 640-yard sophomore season, he became Big Ten MVP with monster 1,681-yard, 17-touchdown junior year.
A.J. Jenkins 2010
He had 21 catches his first two seasons before 56-catch breakout. Even better as a senior (90 grabs, 1,276 yards).
Mikel Leshoure 2010
Pride of Centennial more than doubled his yards with a school-record 1,697; 330 of them came at Wrigley Field.
Whitney Mercilus 2011
Current Houston Texans star tied Simeon Rice’s season sack record with 16. In his other two seasons, he had two.
