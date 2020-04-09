As a senior at Evansville (Ind.) Harrison, Kevin Hardy wasn’t a big-time recruit. Wow, was that a mistake.
Everyone else’s loss turned into Illinois’ gain.
Signed by John Mackovic and coached by Lou Tepper, Hardy became a star at Illinois. One driven not by being overlooked, but by the desire to prove he belonged.
“I was motivated just by wanting to earn my keep,” Hardy said. “To show that I fit in. I just wanted to work hard to make sure people didn’t look at me and say, ‘Why is this guy here?’”
Mission accomplished. Over and over and over again.
Herbert and Imelda’s son grew up to be one of the best defensive players in Illinois history. With the achievements to match.
On Tuesday he got another. Hardy was selected for his school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. The fourth class at Illinois includes football greats Moe Gardner and Ray Nitschke.
“I was real humbled,” Hardy told me. “When I think about the history, all the players who have played there before me and I’m going in right now, it really makes you feel special.”
Last Thursday, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman called Hardy to tell him about the honor. On Sunday, Hardy talked to Illinois football coach Lovie Smith.
The conversations brought back a flood of memories for Hardy, who came to Illinois in 1991.
“You think about the work that you put in and the sacrifice,” Hardy said. “It just feels different 20, 30 years later when you look back and reflect. When you’re in the moment, you don’t understand the magnitude of what’s going on.”
Now he does.
Hardy was an All-American in 1995. He followed former teammate Dana Howard as the Butkus Award winner. Beating out finalists Ray Lewis (Miami) and Zach Thomas (Texas Tech). That’s good football company.
At Illinois, Hardy was part of a dynamic group of linebackers joining Howard, Simeon Rice and John Holecek.
“Those guys were having tremendous success,” Hardy said. “As the fourth member of the linebacking corps, I was like, ‘I don’t want to be the weakest link here.’”
Never happened. The answer to the question: Who was the weakest link? No one.
“We all played off each other and motivated one another,” Hardy said. “Dana was obviously the leader. Watching him practice every day and the work ethic he brought, it really helped propel the team.”
Hardy is quick to mention other starters on the defense. Antoine Patton, Tyrone Washington, Paul Marshall, Tim McCloud, Dennis Stallings and more all did their part to keep each other accountable.
Three shining moments
For Hardy, one came in 1993 at Michigan. Then 2-4, the Illini went to Ann Arbor and upset the No. 13-ranked Wolverines 24-21.
In 1994, Illinois beat No. 17 Ohio State 24-10 in Columbus. Howard famously predicted the victory and backed it up with the game of his life.
“Playing in the Big Ten back then for me was special,” Hardy said. “You go to Michigan and Ohio State and there are over 100,000 fans. That’s not something that’s ever replicated.
“Those games, in my opinion, were bigger than any pro game I played in because of the fanfare and the atmosphere. It’s unreal.”
In Hardy and Rice’s final home game against Minnesota in 1995, Hardy stripped the ball from Gophers quarterback Cory Sauter into the waiting arms of Rice, who sprinted into the end zone for the score and then hurdled a barrier at Memorial Stadium.
“That was a special play,” Hardy said.
The next level
The accomplishments kept piling up for Hardy. On April 20, 1996, at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Hardy No. 2 overall in the NFL draft.
Going into the draft, Hardy knew he was in good position. The New York Giants had the fifth pick and told Hardy he would be their choice if still available.
He knew he wasn’t going No. 1 because the Jets had called his agent the night before and said they were going to take receiver Keyshawn Johnson.
Jacksonville surprised Hardy. It was one team he hadn’t visited.
Shortly after Hardy shook hands on stage with then-NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, teammate Rice was picked third overall by the Arizona Cardinals.
“I was doing an interview with ESPN,” Hardy said. “I yelled in the microphone. It was pretty special.”
Hardy was thrilled for his friend.
“Still to this day, I have never met anybody who works as hard as that guy works off the field,” Hardy said. “He just drives to be the best.”
Hard to believe it was almost 24 years ago.
I was there and it was one of my favorite moments in three decades at The News-Gazette. Hardy’s too.
“It’s really nice to reflect on those times,” Hardy said, “and really feel proud about it.”
Living the dream
After a successful nine-year career in the NFL with the Jaguars, Cowboys and Bengals, Hardy is retired and living in Jacksonville, Fla.
At 46, Hardy’s full-time job these days is raising sons Langston, 16, and Camden, 14.
Langston is a high school junior. An outside linebacker/defensive end at Jacksonville Episcopal, Langston Hardy has 10 scholarship offers so far. Including Power 5 schools Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Maryland.
“I look for Illinois to reach out to him before too long,” Hardy said.
Camden plays football and baseball.
Hardy plans to bring his sons to Champaign for the Hall of Fame ceremony in September. His parents will be here, too.
Hardy is a fan of Smith, who reached a bowl for the first time in 2019 and is entering his fifth season in charge of the program.
“It’s starting to turn a little bit,” Hardy said, “and I think he’s going to end up having a really, really successful career there.”
About the trophy ...
Hardy has his Butkus Award on display. Along with the press release that announced he won. And a photo of him and Dick Butkus.
“It’s always a topic of discussion when people come into the house,” Hardy said. “It’s a niche that is built for artwork. This is the best piece of artwork I can put in there.”
For now. That is, until he is able to find a space for his Illinois Hall of Fame award.