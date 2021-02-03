CHAMPAIGN — Most times when a player joins a new football program, there is a get-acquainted period for him and the his coach.
Not for Chase Hayden at Illinois.
The running back from Memphis, Tenn., knows all about Bret Bielema. And likes what he knows.
Hayden, a four-star tailback at St. George’s Independent School, picked Bielema and Arkansas in 2017 over offers from Florida, Michigan, Tennessee and a host of others.
One of those other schools was Illinois, which offered Hayden a scholarship. Hayden and his dad, former NFL running back Aaron Hayden, visited with Lovie Smith’s program. They attended a camp in Chicago and also stopped at the campus on the way back to Memphis.
“When I put my Top 5 out, Illinois was in there,” Hayden said. “I was a little familiar with it.”
Ultimately, he picked Arkansas, where he got off to a great start. Hayden was at his best as a freshman with the Razorbacks, gaining 326 yards and scoring four touchdowns before a broken leg ended his season.
Bielema got fired after 2017, which was a setback for Hayden.
After three years at Arkansas, Hayden spent the 2020 season at East Carolina.
A broken wrist curtailed his action. Hayden played in three games for the Pirates, running 16 times for 62 yards.
Hayden was set to return to Greenville, N.C. Until Illinois hired his former coach.
When Bielema got the call from Josh Whitman, it gave Hayden a Power 5 option. With a coach he respected.
“It was definitely Coach B and my relationship with him,” Hayden said Tuesday.
Though Bielema moved on to the NFL in 2018, he kept in touch with Hayden and his family. Calls and birthday wishes. Gestures that made an impression.
“When I saw that he had a job, I knew that’s where I wanted to come,” Hayden said. “It was an easy decision for me because Coach B was here. I’m just going to come in, compete and earn a spot.”
Challenge accepted
Tailback might be the most crowded position at Illinois, where Chase Brown and Mike Epstein return.
Hayden understands he will be competing against talented players.
The running backs have gotten to know each other, working out together.
“I’m glad to be a part of it,” Hayden said.
The returning Illini have welcomed Hayden.
“It’s been pretty cool,” he said.
Brown and Epstein are experiencing a coaching change at Illinois, with Smith replaced by Bielema. Hayden has been in their shoes.
“I think the biggest thing is to control what you can control and try to keep a positive mindset and an open mindset,” he said. “And just try to learn from new people and give your best effort. That’s all you can do.”
Based on his earlier experience with Bielema at Arkansas, Hayden expects the carries won’t go to just one player. More likely two or three.
“He puts a lot on the running backs and he uses them a lot,” Hayden said.
More on the way?
Bielema learned the value of recruiting the Memphis area while at Arkansas. The coach has said the Tennessee city will be part of the territory Illinois will cover.
Hayden is all for it.
“That’s where I’m from, so I’d love having more people from Memphis up here,” Hayden said.
Illinois is already after Hayden’s younger brother, Dallan.
The four-star recruit is rated among the nation’s Top-20 running backs in the 2022 class. He has offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and others.
“I’m definitely giving him advice, telling him to stay humble,” Hayden said. “I tell him, ‘You want to go be around good people.’ I think that’s the biggest thing I can tell him.”
Hayden wants his brother to consider joining him in C-U.
“That would be pretty cool,” Hayden said. “I hope Coach B can get it done. He’s probably got a leg up just because my family knows him and knows what type of man he is. They’ll probably be in it until the end.”