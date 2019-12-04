CHAMPAIGN — My Heisman Trophy ballot came by e-mail on Monday. My three-player vote is due at 4 p.m. next Monday.
I need every second.
As of early Tuesday evening, I have no idea who will top my list.
So, I won’t be unveiling my choices today. That’s a good thing: Heisman rules mandate voters keep their votes confidential until after the winner is announced Dec. 14.
I follow the rules to an extreme. If my wife asks me who I am voting for, she will get no answer. Just a head shake. I’m taking the choice to the grave, or at least until next Saturday night.
And I won’t be telling any of my fellow voters. I am one of 21 in the state of Illinois. For the past several years, I have been asked to decide who gets a Heisman vote in the Land of Lincoln.
The criteria is fairly simple: Voters need to actively cover college football.
Three new voters in Illinois will mark their ballots this year: The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune and Joey Wagner of the Decatur Herald-Review. They are great additions as electors, and they have been warned I will pester them to get their ballots turned in on time.
The Heisman folks are adamant: They want to hear from all precincts. I will do my best to make sure that Illinois complies.
The 21 Illinois votes account for 2.27 percent of the 927 voters nationwide. Small, but powerful. And, of course, extremely knowledgeable.
The contenders
Who is going to win the award in 2019?
Here are some of the top options. Listed in alphabetical order. No hint as to which way I am leaning.
Joe Burrow, LSU quarterback — He’s the poster boy for college football in 2019. Of the three quarterbacks on my list, all started their careers somewhere else. In a fun twist, Burrow first played at Ohio State before he moved to Baton Rouge. From one nutso fanbase to another (I mean that in a good way).
Burrow’s dad, Jim, was a longtime college assistant coach, including an extended stint as Frank Solich’s defensive coordinator at Ohio. He retired this year so he could attend Joe’s games.
Every father’s dream.
Joe Burrow has given his dad plenty to cheer about. He is second in the nation in passing efficiency and total offense. He has a ridiculous 44 touchdown passes with just six interceptions.
Most important, he has the Tigers in position to win the national championship. LSU is 12-0 going into Saturday’s SEC title game against Georgia. Even if the Tigers lose (they are 7-point favorites), they are still a lock for the College Football Playoff.
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State running back — Why are the Buckeyes so good? Well, their players make up half my list.
Dobbins is fourth in the nation in rushing with 1,657 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ranks among the top 10 with 6.6 yards per carry.
Only a junior, Dobbins will be among the Heisman favorites if he returns for the 2020 season. Somewhere, Eddie George is smiling.
Justin Fields, Ohio State quarterback — The Georgia transfer has been better than anyone in Columbus could have hoped. He jumped in and took command from the start of the season.
His overall numbers aren’t as huge as some of the other contenders. But his efficiency is off the charts. He has thrown 37 touchdown passes with only one interception. That would be hard to do against air. He is also an effective runner, with 10 scores.
Maybe scariest of all for the rest of the Big Ten: He is just a sophomore. He will be back to torment the Big Ten for at least one more year.
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma quarterback — The Alabama transfer is just behind Burrow in passing efficiency and total offense. He has 31 touchdown passes while accounting for 380 total yards per game. The dual-threat has run for 1,217 yards and 18 more scores.
Like the rest, he is a key part of a national title contender. Doubtful the Sooners would be in the mix without him.
He is trying to extend Oklahoma’s streak of Heisman winners, following Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Good news for the rest of college football: Hurts is finally a senior. He will baffle NFL defensive coordinators next season.
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin running back — The nation’s No. 2 rusher has 1,761 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has turned into a reliable receiver, with 22 catches for 201 yards and five more scores.
Hard to believe, Taylor is still just a junior. If he returns for his senior season (which I am strongly against) he will smash the FBS career rushing record.
Taylor figures to be an early pick in the 2020 NFL draft and will have a long, successful pro career.
Chase Young, Ohio State defensive end — Voters need to seriously consider the junior, who leads the nation with 16 1 / 2 sacks in just 10 games. Young missed two games this season because of an NCAA violation. Some voters might ding him for that. But he paid the price by sitting out one-sixth of the regular season.
If Young wins the Heisman, he will follow in the footsteps of Michigan’s Charles Woodson, the only defensive player to win the award.
Nobody asked me, but ...
The Heisman Trophy is the best award in sports. It’s a cool statue with iconic winners, who also get to vote.
The lone flaw is the timing.
The voting should be done after the bowls and the College Football Playoff. After all games are done.
Had my idea been used in the past, it would have changed some of the winners. Certainly, Texas quarterback Vince Young would have been named after his epic performance against Southern Cal.
I understand why the Heisman is announced in December. After the end of the regular season. The tradition started with Jay Berwanger’s win in 1935. But colleges include bowl performances in their record books. And the postseason should be a factor in Heisman voting.
End of lecture.