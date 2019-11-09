Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) heads upfield for a ling run in an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) heads upfield for a ling run in an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.