When I started covering Illinois football 31 years ago, there wasn’t a “voluntary” summer workout program.
What did the guys do after classes ended in mid-May? They went home. Crazy concept.
They got jobs, hung out with their families and friends and took a well-deserved break from big-time college sports.
They stayed in shape, too. The players knew camp was coming in late summer and they had to be ready to go. Trust existed from the coaches that the players would do the right things. With very few exceptions that faith was rewarded with proper actions.
At some point, the idea of year-round training kicked in. It started with a small group, then soon became the norm for almost everybody. Even though coach-supervised workouts weren’t allowed.
The players organized seven-on-seven drills and the linemen stayed involved with position-specific work.
No question, the quality of play improved. When you do something over and over and over again, it is naturally going to be better.
And there were side benefits, too. Because they were on campus all summer, it made a lot of sense for the players to take classes. It eased their academic load during the school year.
I also assume there were health benefits. Football is a violent sport, which functions like repeated car crashes. The stronger the player’s body, the more likely he could survive the pending contact.
Coaches seemed to favor having players on campus during the summer. Easy for the guys to stop by and say “hello.” Or spend time looking at film of an upcoming opponent. Of course, all of it voluntary.
New normal
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, summer workouts were put on hold. The NCAA shut down all team-related activities, leaving the players on their own.
It forced the players to be creative. They pushed cars and lifted giant jugs of water. A college football version of Sylvester Stallone in Rocky IV.
Unusual workouts are nothing new for Illinois players. One of Harold Grange’s nicknames, besides “Red,” was “The Wheaton Iceman.” He had a part-time job lugging blocks of ice, which was partially credited for his strength.
The hold is over, though.
Soon, the Illinois football players will be allowed to return to their shiny new palace, the Smith Center.
It won’t be a massive run on the place, more of a phased approach. All with the health and safety of the players, coaches and staff taking priority.
The football season doesn’t start for 104 days. While everyone is eager to get to work, there is no rush.
My guess is there has been negligible decline in terms of strength, speed and athletic ability.
If anything, the unexpected break gave the players a chance to rest their bodies. Like the Illini did most of the summer back in 1990.
Safety first
Led by the team’s medical staff and with consultation from local health care experts, Illinois is coming up with a plan in the time of COVID-19.
Here’s hoping it goes without a hitch. Realistically, there will be some challenges.
Great discipline will be required from everyone involved. There can’t be any shortcuts or missteps.
Fortunately, the players are used to routine and following rules. And they are often highly-motivated people. They were good enough as athletes to earn Division I scholarships and smart enough students to get admitted to Illinois.
They can handle this. Likely better than most.
The coaches and staff will do everything in their power to try to keep everyone safe.
Plenty of incentive for Illinois football is there in 2020. The team is coming off its first bowl bid since 2014 and has expectations for more wins this season.
The roster includes a boatload of experience. The older guys persevered through losing seasons, while waiting for a payoff, which they want now.
The pandemic is another roadblock. One the size of Everest. If the season gets played — and we have no idea if that is going to happen — it will be one they will always remember.