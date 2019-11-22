CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football can address the elephant in the room in two ways.
Option 1: Ignore it. Option 2: Embrace it.
In this case, the elephant is last season’s 63-0 home loss to Iowa. On Senior Day.
It was the worst performance I have seen by the program in three decades of covering the team.
Not even close.
A few reminders from that dreary day. First, it was not a powerhouse Iowa team. The Hawkeyes came to Memorial Stadium with a 6-4 record, just two more wins than the 4-6 Illini. Illinois still had a chance to become bowl eligible.
Second, it wasn’t a blowout from the start. Iowa led just 7-0 after the opening quarter.
None of the 33,313 in the stands on an overcast day knew what was coming next.
Less than four minutes into the second quarter, a close game turned into a laugher. Mekhi Sargent got it going with a short touchdown run.
Eight seconds later, Iowa superstar defensive end A.J. Epenesa returned a fumble 19 yards to make it 21-0.
Which soon turned into 35-0. Then, 49-0 after three quarters.
The 63-point margin tied for the most lopsided loss in school history. I wasn’t around for the 1906 game at the University of Chicago. Which also ended 63-0.
No surprise, the Hawkeyes dominated statistically, outgaining the Illini 400-216. They won the takeaway battle 4-1.
The Hawkeyes committed only one penalty.
If Kirk Ferentz wants to show, “How to Play Football” to future teams, just pop in the tape from Nov. 17, 2018.
New, improved
Going into Saturday’s game at Kinnick Stadium, both Iowa and Illinois are better than a year ago. Monumentally better.
The Hawkeyes are 7-3, with their losses by a combined 14 points to ranked Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Iowa is coming off an upset win against Minnesota, which ended the Gophers’ hope for a perfect season.
Iowa has a clear shot at 10 wins. It is favored by 15 against Illinois and will also be picked to beat rival Nebraska the day after Thanksgiving. Win the bowl game (it looks like it’ll be the Holiday Bowl) and Iowa hits double digits in the win column.
Illinois goes to Iowa City playing as well as any team in the conference ... this side of Ohio State.
The current four-game conference win streak is the longest at the school since Ron Turner’s 2001 Big Ten champions took seven in a row.
“It doesn’t take an awful lot for us to get fired up, anxious, to play this game,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We were embarrassed right on our home turf last year.”
No need for Smith to say “63-0” to his team.
“There’s a lot of us that went through it,” Smith said. “When you play that way, you just hope you get an opportunity to play better against an opponent.”
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith agrees with the boss. The players know what happened in last year’s game.
“It speaks for itself,” Rod Smith said. “It’s a nightmare you want to forget. It’s like a bad trainwreck. It just keeps going over and over in your mind.”
Don’t get mad, get even
The Illini Revenge Tour has gone well so far. They upset then-No. 6 Wisconsin after losing by 29 in 2018. They reversed a 46-7 loss to Purdue. Iowa and Northwestern are left on the payback list.
The Illini are getting help from all corners. Old-timers who are having a breakthrough year, like senior linebacker Dele Harding.
“Where we at last year, we just don’t want to revisit that feeling from an emotional, mental and physical standpoint,” Harding said.
And new guys are playing their part.
Some of the key players on the current team weren’t here in 2018. Quarterback Brandon Peters was at Michigan. Receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe was at Southern Cal. Offensive lineman Richie Petitbon was at Alabama.
But the new guys know all about the most lopsided loss in school history.
“I heard it was brutal,” Peters said. “A lot of turnovers. A lot of errors. It seems like a tough one.”
“Guys were saying the game looked pretty hopeless from early on,” Imatorbhebhe said. “Things just didn’t really go their way on offense or defense. It was just a game they couldn’t wait for it to end.”
How would Peters have felt?
“I would have been more embarrassed than mad,” Peters said. “That has to be a bad feeling, for sure.”
Peters wants to help turn it around.
“Definitely, a special opportunity,” Peters said. “Also, we’re beating another ranked team. If we can do that and get another win under our belt, we have an opportunity to finish the season in the Top 25. It’d definitely be special for the program.”
