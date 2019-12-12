CHAMPAIGN — Milo Eifler is going home. And bringing 100 of his friends with him.
No Illinois football player was happier about the team’s Redbox Bowl assignment against Cal on Dec. 30 than Eifler. The junior linebacker is from Berkeley, just 12 miles from team headquarters at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.
“My family is almost more excited than I am,” Eifler said. “We’ll see a lot of No. 5 jerseys in the stands.”
Eifler’s cousin, Ricky Walker, is a receiver for the Golden Bears.
“We get to talk some smack,” Eifler said. “This is going to be brought up in the next 10 years.”
The friendly Washington transfer will serve as one of Illinois’ unofficial tour guides in the Bay Area.
Favorite spot?
“Berkeley, of course. My hometown,” Eifler said.
His teammates are already asking Eifler for suggestions, like where to eat and where to go. The Illini depart on Dec. 26 and will return after the game on Dec. 30. Activities are already planned, plus game preparation.
The team will visit Alcatraz, the iconic island prison famous as the one-time home of mobster Al Capone.
“I’ve been to Alcatraz once,” Eifler said. “The locals don’t really go to Alcatraz. I checked it off my bucket list just because I went with my family. It will actually be nice to go back. I’ve heard Alcatraz is a little creepy, too. You get to see the cells. It’s going to be a fun experience.”
If the Illini have a few free hours, Eifler will point them to San Francisco’s Haight Street.
“It’s got a bunch of little shops, a bunch of cafes, restaurants and stuff,” Eifler said. “My parents always go there. There’s a restaurant we go to, Cha Cha Cha. Great food.”
Closer to his home in Berkeley, Eifler recommends Telegraph Avenue.
“That’s more of a college area,” Eifler said.
Familiar foe
Eifler grew up in the shadow of Cal’s Memorial Stadium. He was a Bears fan as a kid.
“Earliest memory of Cal football was (Brendan) Bigelow, one of the running backs, did a spin move, landed on his hand and took off for a touchdown,” Eifler said. “That was one of the craziest plays. He broke I don’t know how many tackles and finished off with a touchdown.”
Eifler didn’t dream of playing for the Bears. Or playing football at all. He first took up the sport as a sophomore in high school.
When it came time to pick a college after a standout career at Bishop O’Dowd, he decided to leave California to sign with Washington.
He spent two years with the Huskies, redshirting in 2016 and playing in 13 games in ’17. He had six tackles before transferring to Illinois.
As part of his release from Washington, Eilfer wasn’t allowed to pick another Pac-12 school.
Eifler has Pac-12 insight, though.
“The Pac-12 is known for its speed,” he said. “Cal definitely has a lot of receivers, a lot of running backs that can fly. You don’t see a lot of that in the Big Ten.”
Happy returnees
Eifler isn’t the only Californian on the current team. Six others went to high school in the state: injured receiver Trevon Sidney (Pasadena), quarterback Matt Robinson (San Juan Capistrano), defensive backs Delano Ware (Richmond) and Dylan Wyatt (Oakland), running back Kenyon Sims (San Diego) and defensive end Oluwole Betiku (Gardena).
Eifler figures to have the most prominent role in the bowl among the Californians. In his first year as a starter at Illinois, Eifler is fifth on the team in tackles with 59.
He scored his first college touchdown on a fumble return against Minnesota. Eifler had a career-high 10 tackles against Rutgers and made eight stops in the Illini’s upset win against Wisconsin.
He has one more game to add to his tackle totals. And the number of wins. After opening the season 6-4, the Illini dropped their last two against Iowa and Northwestern, carrying a 6-6 record into Illinois’ kickoff against Cal.
Like his coach Lovie Smith, Eifler is determined to finish with a winning record.
If the Illini beat the Bears, it will be Eifler’s first bowl victory.
Eifler was part of two postseason games while at Washington. The Huskies lost to Alabama in the 2016 Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal game, and to Penn State in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl.
He is happy to share his knowledge with his current teammates.
“A lot of guys are curious about what a bowl week feels like,” Eifler said. “I’m just as excited as they are, especially to go with my friends to one of their first bowl games. Their experience is going to be 10 times more than mine.”
Eifler plans to be back in a bowl after the 2020 season.
“Most definitely,” he said. “We’re here to stay. Illinois belongs in bowl games, and we’re going to prove that.”
