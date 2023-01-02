HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini fall just short as Mississippi State wins for their swashbuckling coach pic.twitter.com/EmYa3qEnlt— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 2, 2023
Veteran college football columnist Bob Asmussen checks in after the Illini's 19-10 loss to Mississippi State at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa:
— In the offseason, the Illini will think about another one that got away. Bret Bielema's team was in position to win its ninth game of the season, but Mississippi State hit a late-second field goal to pull out the 19-10 win.
— Great job by the Bulldogs to honor their late coach Mike Leach with a victory. They made big plays in the end and will end up finishing in my Associated Press Top 25.
— No question, Illinois missed the players who opted out, especially tailback Chase Brown. Reggie Love III has a bright future, but he is not yet at Brown's level. Maybe next year.
— No matter who plays at quarterback for the Illini in 2023, it is doubtful he will have the impact that Tommy DeVito had on the team. The Syracuse transfer was under pressure all day but still finished with defense numbers and had the best completion percentage at the school for a season.
— Isaiah Williams had another strong performance for the Illini, setting up what figures to be a monster 2023 season.
— Illinois might want to come up with a new end-of-the-game lateral play. The one it tried Monday clearly was a bust.
— High marks to new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, who had his team ready. The Illini played well most of the game despite being short-handed. Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown would have made a huge difference.
First-half thoughts
— Despite struggling to gain yards on the ground, Illinois is in good shape at halftime. Tommy DeVito is throwing the ball well and scored another rushing touchdown. I like Illinois' chances to expand the lead in the second half with the running game opening up. The Illinois defense is doing a good job against Will Rogers, picking off two passes ... so far.
— Get used to seeing the ball in Isaiah Williams hands. With Chase Brown off to the NFL, the converted quarterback will be the team's top threat in both the second half and in 2023. I can imagine him catching 100 passes next season and working his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
— Matthew Bailey is off to a great start in his Illinois career. His first-half interception kept the Bulldogs from taking an early lead. Hard to believe Bailey was one of the last players to join the Illini class of 2022. A great find by the Illinois coaching staff.
— Did anyone else lose their TV signal for a few minutes? Thanks goodness for Brian Barnhart and the Illini Sports Network on WDWS.
— Yes, you can hear the cowbells in C-U, even with the sound turned down.
Admirable and annoying.