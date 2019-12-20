College football’s early signing period started Wednesday. So far, 12 players from Illinois high schools have joined Big Ten programs.
None at Illinois.
“It’s a little disappointing that we weren’t able to sign many of our state guys, Illinois prospects that we went after,” fourth-year coach Lovie Smith said.
Is there a lack of talent in the state? Hardly. Illinois offered scholarships to 19.
“Eventually, we’ll get to a position where we’re keeping more of our state talent here at the University of Illinois,” Smith said. “They chose to go elsewhere.”
The home-state shutout is expected to end for Illinois during the second signing period in February. Naperville North receiver Jadon Thompson has made a verbal commitment to the school.
Smith continues to pursue other Illinois players.
“The first place we start in recruiting is our home state,” Smith said. “Absolutely.”
Illinois division rival Iowa came across the border for five players, including Decatur MacArthur’s AJ Lawson. Northwestern picked up four from the state. Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin each plucked one.
Every school in the Big Ten except Illinois and Nebraska added at least one player from own its state. The Cornhuskers have two local players committed to join the team during the second signing period.
According to Rivals.com, the Illinois class is ranked No. 66 nationally and last in the Big Ten.
Big Ten West schools Nebraska, Purdue and Iowa are among the top 27. Wisconsin is next at No. 31 and Minnesota is No. 34.
Rutgers, which just hired Greg Schiano as head coach, is six spots ahead of Illinois at No. 60.
Spreading out
Smith added 12 players Wednesday. Six are from Florida, three from Missouri and one each from California, Georgia and North Carolina.
The three Missouri players are from the St. Louis area. Just across the border, it has become an important talent source for the Illini.
Five of the signees are defensive linemen, which makes sense. The team loses tackles Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and Kenyon Jackson to graduation.
“We knew there would be a void of defensive linemen, so we attacked it hard,” Smith said. “We really feel good about that defensive line class going in. You try to add players at every position as much as you possibly can.”
Illinois figured the 2020 class would be limited in numbers because of its small senior class. Schools are allowed to add up to 25 players each year, but can’t have more than 85 scholarship players overall.
Smith doesn’t know how many more players he will add in February.
“It’s a fluid number,” he said. “We kept some positions open. We’ll be looking for other high school athletes. Once the dead period is over, we’ll go back out and scan the country.”
Next December, Smith will need to replace a huge senior class.
“Next year’s class will be a lot bigger, and we’ll have a plan for it,” Smith said.
Winning helps
For the first time in Smith’s tenure, the staff could talk to recruits about a bowl team.
The Illini enter the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl with a 6-6 record, beating Wisconsin and Michigan State during a four-game streak.
Late in the process, the Illinois staff was able to flip players who had been committed to other schools. Success made a difference.
“After last season, a lot has changed,” Smith said. “They got to see exactly who we were. They got a chance to see our new facility (the Smith Center). The last step was to have a better product on the football field.
“As we go forward, more people will buy in to what we’re doing.”