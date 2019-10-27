Asmussen | Illini take Cannon trophy with convincing road win
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — That’s how you follow an upset win.
A week after shocking the college football world with a victory against then-No. 6 Wisconsin, Illinois dominated Purdue 24-6 on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“In an ideal world that’s what you would like, to take control of it right away, and we were able to do that,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We didn’t let them get anything started. No momentum.”
So much for the letdown after Wisconsin.
“I was asked quite a bit last week, ‘Coach, have your guys moved on?’ and ‘What are you going to say to the guys to make sure they’re not reliving last week?’” Smith said. “But we moved on right away. Part of being a good football team is to be able to put something behind you and to get ready for the next week.
“We didn’t need to think about the past to get ready for Purdue. They embarrassed us on homecoming last year.”
The Illini regained the Cannon Trophy, which goes to the winner of the rivalry. It hasn’t resided in Champaign since 2015.
The only minor bummer for Smith’s team: It didn’t get its first Big Ten shutout since 2000. Maybe next time.
“They had a 99-yard drive. That’s disappointing for them to score on a day like (Saturday) when the defense played such good football,” Smith said.
The season outlook is suddenly sparkling for the Illini. It’s a major change from Oct. 12, when the team dropped to a 2-4 with a respectable loss against Michigan.
But the Illini were sick of moral victories. And showed it with the stunner over the Badgers.
Now, they have a Big Ten winning streak. Their first since the final two games of 2014, when Tim Beckman’s team beat Penn State and Northwestern to earn a bowl bid.
Illinois will be heavily favored next Saturday to win its third conference game in a row. Struggling Rutgers comes to Memorial Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff with a 2-6 record and 0-5 Big Ten mark.
The Illini haven’t won three Big Ten games in a row in the same season since 2007, when Ron Zook’s team beat Minnesota, Ohio State and Northwestern to close out the conference season en route to a Rose Bowl trip.
Senior moments
Yes, junior Tony Adams made the play of the day, a back-breaking 13-yard interception return early in the second quarter. What little crowd was left at that point — Purdue announced attendance at 58,735 on a cold, rainy day — started looking for the exits.
But the bulk of the big plays came from the Illinois seniors. Guys who have never been to a bowl. Or won consecutive Big Ten games.
Like tailback Dre Brown, who has persevered through two seasons lost to knee surgeries.
He gained a career-high 131 yards Saturday to help his team regain the Cannon.
“This is my first time since my freshman year getting that trophy back,” Brown said. “It’s such a small cannon. But it’s cool to celebrate and take pictures with it.”
Brown called it the high point of his career. So far.
“I was talking to Reggie (Corbin) after the game (about), ‘This is what we came here for,’” Brown said. “We planned to do this and win Big Ten games. It didn’t go as we planned the first few years, but it’s good to end our careers on a high note.”
Corbin did his part, scoring on a 20-yard run in the third quarter that put the Illini up 24-0.
“It was good to see everybody contribute and go crazy,” Corbin said.
Corbin didn’t think his team would have a Wisconsin hangover.
“We came out and played like the team we’re supposed to play like,” Corbin said. “We were excited about the game we won (against Wisconsin), but we weren’t shocked. It’s usually the teams that are shocked that end up having that letdown.”
The Illini defensive line again stood tall. Like it did against Wisconsin.
“I had a lot of fun (Saturday),” said senior defensive tackle Jamal Milan, who had four stops behind the line.
Milan sees a different Illinois team. Why?
“I feel like it’s the attitude,” Milan said. “A lot of people are trying to step it up. We’ve got the older guys being able to speak a lot more and the younger guys following.
“It’s amazing for us not having to lean on a coach to scream at you. It’s just players being able to take the criticism and keep going forward.”
The older guys are making a collective push toward a strong finish.
“We’re tired of it and we feel it’s our time to take over,” Milan said.
Milan credits Smith for the recent success.
“He didn’t get negative,” Milan said. “He tried to be as positive as possible with us. We fed off that. Players and coaches.”
Looking ahead
Outsiders thought Smith was on the hot seat before the season. They saw his three-year record and lack of success in the conference.
Even this season, there were rumblings when the team was 2-4, facing an expected blowout loss to Wisconsin.
Clearly, Smith didn’t panic. He saw what was going on with the team daily.
“Each game we played, we’ve tried to do our best, put the best group out there,” he said. “We worked hard in practice. It’s bigger than just one game. We’re just going to try to keep continuing to do our job.”
Improvement is possible.
“We haven’t played our best football,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to see what we do this third game.”
Rutgers is on Smith’s mind now as the calendar will flip shortly to November.
“This is a big game for us,” Smith said.
The Illini are 4-4 for the first time in Smith’s tenure. With a chance to move above .500 against the Scarlet Knights.
“This is the best we’ve been,” Smith said. “We’re making progress. That’s what’s been going on behind the scenes.
“There’s a lot of special things going on at the University of Illinois. Now I think more people will be able to at least take note.”
The Illini have tasted success. And they don’t want it to stop.
“It makes you want more,” Smith said. “If you’ve been around this crew, they want more.
“Our goal wasn’t to be a .500 football team at the start of the season. Now we have a chance to get over that.”
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).