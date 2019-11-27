Asmussen | Thanksgiving week brings some rest — and food — for Illini What was the best Thanksgiving in Illini history? That’s easy: Nov. 24, 2001. Ron Turner’s fifth Illinois team clinched a share of the Big Ten title with a, “Wow, that was close” 34-28 win against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium.

CHAMPAIGN — We annoying reporters dutifully ask the question to the Illinois football players and coaches: What bowl do you want to go to?

That the question is even part of the conversation is, well, unexpected. When Lovie Smith’s team was 2-4 and hosting then-No. 6 Wisconsin back on Oct. 19, there was literally no bowl talk surrounding the program.

None. Zip. Nada. But a surprising four-game winning streak put Illinois in the postseason. For the first time since 2014. So now the Illini world wants to know, “What’s next?”

The players and coaches will tell you, as they have been reminded to do, that this Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game against Northwestern is most important.

You remember the Wildcats, right? Defending Big Ten West champions who like to call themselves, “Chicago’s Big Ten team.”

The saying does not sit well with Illinois players or fans.

That’s an argument for another day.

Back to Northwestern, which has been a pain for the Illini in recent years. The last Illinois win against the Team Up North came in 2014 and clinched the school’s most recent bowl bid. (Somewhere, Reilly O’Toole just ran for another first down).

Pat Fitzgerald’s current team is in the middle of a brutal 2-9 season, with no Big Ten wins. Northwestern’s victories came against UNLV and UMass, which are a combined 4-19.

The Wildcats played close games against Wisconsin, Nebraska and Purdue. But they got blown out against Ohio State and Indiana and shut out by Iowa.

This is easily Northwestern’s worst season with Fitzgerald as coach. The previous lowest win total was four in his rookie season, all the way back in 2006.

The Illinois players are right to be focusing on Northwestern and not their upcoming bowl destination. Because beating the Wildcats might have an impact on where the Illini are headed.

The stock answer to, “Where do you want to go?” is, “Somewhere warm.”

I’ve got some potentially bad news for the Illini: That might not be the case.

Going into this weekend’s final Big Ten games, here are my bowl projections for the conference. Starting with the school you care about most:

Pinstripe, Dec. 27 (New York)

Illinois vs. Miami

I checked the Wednesday forecast for the Big Apple and it said 58 degrees. That’s warm by Midwest standards.

But a month from now, the guess is it will be closer to freezing.

Still, it’s a bowl game at Yankee Stadium. Illinois has good luck on baseball fields, winning at Wrigley and AT&T Park.

A bonus for the Illini defense: They get a chance to tackle Hurricanes receiver Jeff Thomas, who temporarily joined the team this season before deciding to stay in Miami. He has 31 catches and a lot of explaining to do.

Fiesta, Dec. 28 (Glendale, Ariz.)

Ohio State vs. Clemson

My guess is the Buckeyes complete a perfect regular season and earn the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Justin Fields jumped in as the starting quarterback and has had a Heisman-worthy season. Defensive end Chase Young might be the best player in the country.

Despite winning last year’s national title, the Tigers haven’t gotten much love from college football experts.

Their close call against North Carolina hurt. Actually, the current team is unfairly being judged against last year’s champions. That was a once-in-a-lifetime squad.

Rose, Jan. 1 (Pasadena, Calif.)

Penn State vs. Utah

The Nittany Lions close their season with a likely romp against Rutgers. That will mean a 10-2 finish for James Franklin and pals, with the losses coming to Minnesota and Ohio State. Both on the road.

Considering the Nittany Lions lost star quarterback Trace McSorley to the NFL, it has been a very, very good year for Franklin.

Some think the Utes will slip into the CFP semifinals. While I would love to see it, it seems unlikely. Maybe I’ll be wrong again.

Gator, Jan. 2 (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Michigan vs. Texas A&M

The Wolverines have a chance to destroy the Big Ten’s playoff hopes with a win Saturday against Ohio State. My hunch is they lose a close game.

They got lucky against Army and played poorly against Wisconsin. In their last eight games, the Wolverines have been as good as any team this side of Ohio State.

Citrus, Jan. 1 (Orlando, Fla.)

Wisconsin vs. Auburn

I’m predicting the Badgers beat Minnesota on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten title game, where they will get throttled by Ohio State.

Outback, Jan. 1 (Tampa, Fla.)

Minnesota vs. Tennessee

Do I now believe that P.J. Fleck is a great coach? Not yet. Win at this level for two or three years in a row and I will be convinced. But credit Fleck for quickly revamping the program.

Redbox, Dec. 30 (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Indiana vs. Southern Cal

The Hoosiers are having a very good season under Tom Allen’s direction. They are hoping to end their current two-game losing streak Saturday against rival Purdue. Then, basketball.

Holiday, Dec. 27 (San Diego)

Iowa vs. Arizona State

I saw a bunch of folks in Holiday Bowl jackets at the Iowa-Illinois game. That’s a good sign for the Hawkeyes. And yes, San Diego is “somewhere warm.”

Quick Lane, Dec. 26 (Detroit)

Michigan State vs. UNC

To qualify, the Spartans need to beat staggering Maryland on Saturday in East Lansing. You would think that’s a lock, until you remember how the Spartans finished against Illinois.