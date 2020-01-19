Ted Karras returned home to Indianapolis this weekend. He is hanging out with family and friends.
But the former Illinois offensive lineman would much rather be playing. Just like he had every year since joining the New England Patriots in 2016.
For the first time since he turned pro, Karras won’t get to suit up in the Super Bowl.
He won a ring his rookie year in 2017 as a backup offensive lineman. The Patriots lost the 2018 game to Philadelphia, but regained the title last season.
Karras became the team’s starting center this season and helped the Patriots win the AFC East.
“It’s been a helluva four years,” Karras told me Friday.
But New England’s season ended Jan. 4 when it was upset at home 20-13 by Tennessee in the opening round of the playoffs.
“The Titans, you’ve got to give a lot of credit to them,” Karras said. “I’m really interested to see the game this week.”
Karras plans to watch the AFC and NFC titles games on Sunday. Tennessee visits Kansas City at 2:05 p.m. and San Francisco hosts Green Bay at 5:40 p.m.
His rooting interest starts and stops with the Patriots. But Karras is also pulling for the 49ers, led by former teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.
“He’s a good friend,” Karras said.
Next week, Karras will head back to Massachusetts. Ted and wife, Rachel, live near the team’s training facility in Foxborough.
Karras is currently working on his MBA from Indiana. All the work is online and he has one semester left.
“It’s a normal school load,” Karras said. “It’s tailored for professionals. A lot of the people in my classes have full-time jobs.”
Though the season didn’t end the way he wanted, Karras enjoyed his first year as a full-time starter. He snapped the ball to pro football’s GOAT, quarterback Tom Brady.
Karras expects 42-year old Brady to return for another season. The question: Will his center be there, too?
Karras is a free agent. The negotiation period starts March 16, the day after Karras turns 27.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” Karras said. “It’s kind of exciting.”
He would like to return to the Patriots, the franchise that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.
“I am so grateful for that organization and all of the coaches,” Karras said. “I’m going to have lifelong friends and guys I consider family.”
Still, it’s a business. His agent will take care of contract talks.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Karras said. “It’s pretty fast and furious, then you figure out your fate.”
Karras wants to play as long as he can.
“Until they kick me out of the league,” he said. “Then, I’m going to play one more year just to spite them.”
Braggin’ rights
During his first three years in the NFL, Illinois football didn’t give Karras a lot to shout about. That changed on Oct. 19 when the Illini upset No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Karras watched at the Patriots’ facility.
“It was unbelievable,” Karras said. “I’m very happy for the University of Illinois and all those guys, Dre Brown and Reggie Corbin and Caleb Reams and Bobby Walker, guys who have stuck it out. They were freshmen when I was a fifth year. I was really happy for them.”
Two days later, New England shut out the Jets 33-0.
“We had a good week that week too,” Karras said.
Needless to say, Karras let Patriots running back James White know about it. White is a former Badger.
Formally, Karras makes a fun wager with a teammate before his alma mater plays another Big Ten school.
No money changes hands.
The loser might have to wear a T-shirt from the winner’s school.
Or work the nickname in during an interview. Stuff like that.
He missed his chance before the Wisconsin game.
“That was the only one I didn’t wager on the last four years,” Karras said. “Of course.”
The Patriots roster is loaded with players from Big Ten schools, including Brady and Chase Winovich from Michigan. For some reason, there are four Rutgers alums on the team.
Feeling appreciated
Karras was just named to the Illinois all-decade football team put together by former Illinois sports information director Mike Pearson.
“That was amazing,” Karras said, “I’m very honored. At Illinois, there have been so many good players. A lot of guys we played with are in the NFL. We’ve got guys all over the league. To be recognized is very special. It’s a big honor and great company.”
It was the latest in a good run for the Karras family. Ted’s great uncle Alex, a star for Iowa and the Detroit Lions, was just named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“A lot of my people have been waiting a long time for this,” Karras said.
A huge contingent of Karrases will make the trip to Canton, Ohio, this upcoming August for the induction ceremony.
“My whole family will be there,” Karras said. “I’ll be in camp. Maybe we will be in the Hall of Fame Game.”