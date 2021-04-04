CHAMPAIGN — During my three-plus decades of covering Illinois football, I have witnessed all sorts of position changes.
Quarterbacks to receivers jumps in my head first. None made the transition better than Walter Young, who ranks among the school’s career Top 10 in catches and yards.
Christian Morton converted from quarterback to NFL-caliber defensive back. More recently, Kendrick Green moved from defensive line to offensive line and will soon hear his name called in the NFL draft.
The latest position-switcher is a new one on me. If it works like he and the Illinois coaches hope, it will be a national story. And might start a trend.
Caleb Griffin, the pride of Danville, is attempting to make the rare jump from kicker to receiver.
Excuse me? Is that even legal?
Of course it is. Coaches are getting more and more creative with their rosters.
New Illinois coach Bret Bielema sees Griffin’s potential to help the offense.
It all started during winter workouts when new Illini strength coach Tank Wright was putting the players through quickness and agility drills. A four-sport standout with the Vikings, Griffin wanted to excel in college, too.
“When you’re a third-year guy here who has only played in four games,” Griffin said, “you’ve got to do something to stand out when a new staff shows up.”
Mission accomplished. His hard work and competitiveness made an impression on the new guys.
“Coach B came up to me when we were stretching one day and said, ‘Hey, can you go with the receivers today?’” Griffin said.
What actually caught Bielema’s attention was the way Griffin handled Wright’s workouts.
While some of the players lost their breakfast into well-placed trash cans, Griffin was “smiling, looking around, being Caleb,” Bielema said.
“I was like, ‘What’s with this guy?’” Bielema said. “I was talking to somebody that first week and he said, ‘You know he was an unbelievable athlete.’ I remember him catching punts in the Penn State game.”
Receivers coach George McDonald came to Bielema and asked to use Griffin in his individual drills.
Nothing too tricky at first. Running around cones, receiver stuff.
“From now on, I guess I’m a receiver,” Griffin said. “It’s been going pretty well. I enjoy it.”
Griffin remains at two positions. He is a receiver and a place kicker, where he is competing with James McCourt, one of the top returning kickers in the Big Ten.
Normally, McCourt would have been out of eligibility. But because of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he was granted an extra year. Good news for McCourt and the Illini, but a delay for Griffin’s jump to the top job.
“I did want (Griffin) to know that he’s still in a race to be our starting kicker,” Bielema said. “He’s obviously a really talented player. I didn’t want this (receiver) to take away from that. The communication’s been great. We’ll see where it goes.”
Heavy loadGriffin is taking 19 credit hours this semester at Illinois and learning a new position.
Of course, it is nothing new. Back at Danville High, Griffin never took a season off, playing football, basketball, baseball and soccer. And he wasn’t an end-of-the-bench guy. He was a major factor in all four sports, winning The News-Gazette’s Player of the Year honors in boys’ soccer in 2016 to go along with starting in basketball and baseball.
He worked as a punt returner in 2020 for two games with the Illini, which he started earlier in his career.
“It’s just being an athlete,” Griffin said. “I grew up playing four sports. I had opportunities to specialize and just stick to soccer. I always wanted to be a team guy and do what I can to help my school. Now, here I am kicking and playing wide receiver.”
Griffin and the kickers open practice with field-goal attempts.
In front of the team.
The specialists then move into the Irwin Indoor facility to get a second field goal period. When it ends, Griffin goes to work with the receivers for the rest of the session.
First, Griffin gets his ankles taped. Safety matters.
The first time with the receivers was “definitely different,” Griffin said.
“Each rep is a competition. Each play is a competition. That’s what I’ve always loved to do,” Griffin said. “It definitely was weird. I didn’t expect myself to be a Big Ten receiver when I came here. But I’m all for it.”
Hard knocksWhen Griffin’s parents, Chris and Erin, sent him off to college, they figured his chances of getting hurt as a kicker were small.
Except for the occasional roughing penalty, kickers rarely get smashed.
Now that he’s a receiver?
“Let’s just say this: My Mom would like me to win the kicking job,” Griffin said. “My family talked about that last year when I was playing punt returner. They messaged me, ‘Oh, you remember this guy got blown up?’ They’d send me clips. It happens. It’s part of the game.
“If the coaches want me out there, I’m going to try to make a play. If I get hit, I’ll bounce right back. I’m not saying it’s not in the back of my head. It’s going to happen. It’s going to hurt. I’ll get used to it. I’ll figure it out.”
Griffin isn’t a tiny guy. He can certainly get his licks in. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he is more linebacker sized.
Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of kicker/receiver role models for Griffin to ask for advice.
He has long been a fan of former Duke basketball star Grayson Allen and tries to model some of his style off of Allen — minus the tripping incidents with the Blue Devils.
“He just plays with so much heart. He plays with so much confidence,” Griffin said. “He was an unbelievable leader. Yeah, he had his ups and downs, but he always bounced back. I’m trying to bring heart, bring energy, bring confidence and bring leadership to this team. Whatever role I’m put in to do that, I’m going to try to bring what I can to the table.”