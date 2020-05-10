A year ago at this time, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t listed by Las Vegas oddsmakers as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was, along with Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello. But not the guy who would shatter Heisman Trophy voting records: Burrow.
The LSU senior opened the season with a five-touchdown performance against Georgia Southern. And, voila, Vegas caught on. He was immediately listed as a 28:1 pick, still behind Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and Patterson.
The point is, we don’t know who will win the 2020 Heisman Trophy. I hope it is one of the 100 players on today’s list. But based on last season, I wouldn’t be stunned if it was someone else.
According to oddsmakers, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the current favorite, followed by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Big Ten candidates are listed beyond Fields. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Journey Brown, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore are all considered Heisman odds worthy.
All of those players made my Top 100. And there are many more from the Big Ten, including Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters.
You might ask “Why?” And I will respond with “Why not?”
Last year showed us anything is possible when it comes to the Heisman Trophy. A player who left Ohio State for LSU found a perfect situation and grew up to become a blowout Heisman winner. And the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Maybe it happens again. Maybe Peters plays 13 games in 2020 like he did against Michigan State on Nov. 9. 2019. He was talented enough as a high school player to draw the attention of most college football powers.
Playing in the Big Ten provides Peters a national stage. If he performs at a high level, Heisman voters will notice.
I would argue Illinois should already have a Heisman Trophy at the Smith Center.
In 1964, All-American linebacker Dick Butkus finished third in the voting. Playing for a 6-3 team, the legend had 132 tackles in nine games, an average of 14.7 stops. Tackling machine.
Notre Dame’s John Huarte won while playing for a 9-1 team. He threw for 2,062 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. While Butkus went on to become one of the most-feared defenders in NFL history, Huarte had an undistinguished pro career.
Other Illini have finished among the Top 10 in the Heisman voting, including Jim Grabowski (third in 1965), Bill Burrell (fourth in 1959), Buddy Young (fifth in 1944), Butkus again (sixth in 1963), John Karras (sixth in 1951), J.C. Caroline (seventh in 1953), Tony Eason (eighth in 1982) and Dave Wilson (10th in 1980).
Close, but no pose. So far.