You wouldn’t think the college home of Dick Butkus, Kevin Hardy and Dana Howard would ever be short on linebackers.
But here Illinois sits in early February, down to one player with significant starting experience: Khalan Tolson.
Calvin Hart Jr. is ready and willing to help.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native joined Bret Bielema’s team after three seasons at North Carolina State.
No reason to ask “Why Illinois?” The obvious answer: opportunity.
“Being able to make a consistent impact weekly and on a day-to-day basis, making big plays to win big games. Creating big stops on defense is something I pride myself in doing,” Hart said Monday.
“Hopefully, that’s what’s going to take place with me being here.”
The 6-1, 235-pounder played for Dave Doeren with the Wolfpack. In 2020, Hart made 18 tackles in 10 games for the 8-4 team, which lost to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.
Before the bowl game, Hart had already decided to leave the Raleigh, N.C., school.
Entering the transfer portal was like being recruited all over again.
“It has its similarities,” Hart said. “A fresh, new face, nobody really knows you, coming to get respect from the same guys. The big difference is I’ve been in school for three years. I’ve just gained a lot of experience.”
In a strange twist, the guy who recruited him to North Carolina State, George McDonald, is now the receivers coach at his new school.
“I would never have thought that he was going to be here,” Hart said. “Me and Coach McDonald have a good relationship. He’s a great coach. He knows what he’s doing. I’m glad to see him here.”
Back in 2018, McDonald had stiff competition for Hart. He had offers from the most of the ACC and SEC, Big 12 (Iowa State) and Big Ten (Iowa, Rutgers and Wisconsin).
Hart isn’t the only former Power 5 player to transfer to Bielema’s program. Running back Chase Hayden joined the team from Arkansas, one of several transfers Bielema has landed in the last month.
Hart and Hayden are rooming together.
How is it going?
“Pretty good,” Hart said. “My car is getting shipped up here. He has his car already. We’ve been able to carpool together. It’s been pretty cool.”
The good wordDoeren worked for Bielema at Wisconsin before landing his first head coaching job at Northern Illinois.
The two talked about Hart.
“Coach Doeren was basically saying, ‘You’re getting a good guy,’” Hart said.
When Hart first considered moving to Illinois, he dealt strictly with Bielema.
“I didn’t know who the linebacker coach was going to be until after I committed,” Hart said. “It was honestly the complete trust I had in (Bielema).”
The transfer portal was stressful. Bielema made it easier for Hart.
“I felt like I heard a lot of facts here, things I could write down on paper,” Hart said.
COVID-19 added another challenge. The players couldn’t visit multiple schools.
When he first entered the portal, Hart figured he would end up closer to his Florida home. That plan didn’t pan out.
“Doors were opened up here before other doors opened in Florida,” Hart said, “so I decided to take this.”
Now Hart knows his linebackers coach is Andy Buh. They talk often.
“As soon as he got the job, he called me to say how happy he was to be able to coach me and teach me things,” Hart said.
Good companyWhen Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler decided to try the NFL, it created an obvious need at the position. It sounds like Hart would have fit in with the former Illini.
“I think I’m going to bring a lot of turnovers to the defense,” Hart said. “I pride myself on trying to strip the ball as much as I can. That’s what I do, I run to the ball.”
He’s got another similarity to Hansen. Both played high school football in balmy Florida and decided to try the game in the snowbelt.
Ice, snow and bitter cold (it’s coming later in the week) are all new to Hart.
“I’m getting accustomed to it,” he said. “Wearing a lot of sweaters and jackets.”
He didn’t have a winter coat when he moved to C-U.
“I had to invest in one as soon as I got here,” Hart said.
For anyone interested in playing in the NFL, like Hart, trying the game in the cold and snow should be mandated. The Bears, Chiefs, Patriots, Steelers and Bills need players, too.
“I will have to be in the cold at some time in my life,” Hart said. “It’s not that big of a deal.”