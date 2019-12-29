On Feb. 3, 2016, 25 players signed up to play football at Illinois. For a coach who would never work with them.
One month and two days later, Bill Cubit was fired. Two days after that, Lovie Smith was named as his replacement.
What became of the lost class of 2016?
Well, 12 of them are still at Illinois. Helping the program turn the corner.
Fair to say the 2019 Illini wouldn’t be bowl bound without them.
The golden moment of the 2019 season, a 39-yard field goal to beat then-No. 6 Wisconsin, doesn’t happen without ’16 signee James McCourt.
So far in 2019, they have contributed 85 points, 358 tackles, 34 1 / 2 tackles for loss, 14 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries in 73 starts.
Take a bow Jake Cerny, Trenard Davis, Kurt Gavin, Stanley Green, Jake Hansen, Dele Harding, Kenyon Jackson, Doug Kramer, McCourt, Tymir Oliver, Griffin Palmer and Ayo Shogbonyo.
“We definitely went through a lot together,” said Kramer, who is in third season as starting center. “There was a time there when there was a lot of uncertainty. Coming in, we knew we weren’t Coach Smith’s recruits. We knew things were going to be different. And we had to work harder to earn those roles. We knew they didn’t recruit us. That’s how college football works.”
Kramer and his classmates used their situation as motivation. Nothing better than proving everyone wrong.
“Some of the classes below us were maybe higher rated and maybe got more hype,” Kramer said. “Instead of complaining about that or taking it as, ‘They’re going to start ahead of us,’ all of us took that and put it toward working hard.”
Some got on the field right away. Green, fresh out of East St. Louis, started seven games at safety his rookie year.
Green has been a major contributor throughout his career, which comes to a close Monday in the Redbox Bowl.
Hansen played all 12 games his first season, starting one. He is now a two-year starter and became a Butkus Award semifinalist this season.
Hansen, who missed the final three games of the regular season because of injury, appreciates his classmates.
“It always means a little bit more when you come in together,” Hansen said. “It’s obviously a huge tie. I think it says a little bit about loyalty for guys to stick around and do well. It makes you happy.”
Anxious moments
Harding was one of the last players to commit to Illinois in 2016. He originally pledged to Michigan before signing with the Illini.
Harding was at home in Maryland when he heard Cubit was out.
“In the moment, it was shocking,” Harding said. “Especially, in the time frame it happened. When Coach Cubit got fired, I was like, ‘Wow, what’s the next step?’”
Smith got in touch with the signees almost immediately. That helped calm the players. Harding felt wanted by the new staff.
“They definitely embraced us early,” Harding said.
For the first three years of his Illini career, Harding did the bulk of his work on special teams. He started just seven games before moving into the lineup in 2019.
“It’s crazy how it all sorts itself out,” Harding said.
He is at the end of a monster senior season and is second in the nation with 147 tackles.
“The ’16 class has been good overall,” Harding said. “We do talk about that a lot.”
Moving on
If there are 12 still at Illinois that means the rest ended up somewhere else.
They scattered across the country, some in the FBS and some at lower levels.
The only one still in the Power 5 is Eddy Fish. He is a backup offensive lineman at Boston College, which plays Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday.
The only other ex to qualify for a bowl was quarterback Eli Peters, who didn’t play in Toledo’s Camellia Bowl loss to Appalachian State. Peters, who started four games in 2019, got injured late in the season.
Cubit, the coach who signed the ’16 class, continues on the sidelines. He just finished his first year back at his alma mater, Delaware. He serves as assistant head coach and works with the running backs.
After a 5-7 finish at Illinois in ’15, Cubit wanted to remain in Champaign.
“We had great young recruiters that went out there and sold the vision to these kids,” Cubit said. “We felt really good.
“We had Ke’Shawn Vaughn coming back. We had Wes Lunt coming back. We had Malik Turner coming back. We had Mikey Dudek coming back. We thought that we could win seven, eight games that next year.”
Newly-hired athletic director Josh Whitman had other ideas, making the coaching change his first day on the job.
Cubit watches the Illinois program from afar and plans to tune in to the Redbox Bowl.
He is proud of the players he recruited and wishes them well.
“All of them were exactly what we thought they were going to be,” Cubit said. “I’m so happy those kids got to experience a bowl.”