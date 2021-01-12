As Alabama steamrolled Ohio State in Miami on Monday night, Illinois beat writer, AP Top 25 elector and Heisman Trophy voter Bob Asmussen was making predictions about what is to come during the 2021 season:
The national champion next season is ...
Oklahoma, in a close call over Georgia and Clemson, who open the season against each other. Quarterback Spencer Rattler returns and the schedule is soft with nonconference games against Tulane, Western Carolina and Nebraska. The most difficult opponent, Iowa State, visits Norman.
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is ...
North Carolina’s Sam Howell just ahead of Rattler. Their numbers in 2020 were basically the same, with Howell throwing for two more TDs and a higher percentage. Howell will have an early showcase game at Notre Dame and doesn’t have to play Clemson during the regular season.
The Big Ten champion next season is ...
Ohio State, of course. Sure, the Buckeyes are losing Justin Fields to the NFL. Doesn’t matter. Ryan Day is still the coach and the bench is deep and talented, with another basket of hot-shot recruits on the way. The home opener against Oregon on Sept. 11 should be a doozy.
The record for Bret Bielema’s first Illinois team is ...
4-8. I just checked and there is no update on the Ireland game against Nebraska. Assume it will be held at UI’s Memorial Stadium, likely Nov. 13. Give that one to the new coach, plus wins against UTSA, Charlotte and Rutgers. Surprise a few teams and a bowl isn’t out of the question.