CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith’s decision to turn his offense over to Rod Smith has been a hit for Illinois football.
And bringing back Mike Bellamy is paying off on the field and in recruiting.
But the best hire made by the fifth-year head coach came before the 2019 season, when he put Lou Hernadez in charge of the team’s strength and conditioning.
Hernandez knew the place well, serving for all seven seasons during Ron Zook’s tenure earlier this decade. Back then, Hernandez helped the team reach the 2008 Rose Bowl and win consecutive postseason games for the first time in school history in 2010 and 2011.
After the Illinois staff was foolishly dismissed in 2011, Hernandez spent the next seven seasons at North Carolina.
Lovie Smith lost strength coach Joey Boese to the NFL after the 2018 season and Hernandez was available.
A perfect match.
Hernandez did his thing and, to nobody’s surprise, the team got better. Hernandez knows how to help build a football player. The Illini got bigger, stronger and faster.
And they won more than at any time during the Lovie Smith era. Coincidence? Hardly.
Hernandez was rewarded after the season, receiving a raise of almost $100,000 to an annual salary of $400,000. Worth ... every ... penny.
Now, in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois needs Hernandez more than ever.
Though he can’t be with them in person, Hernandez is having a daily effect on the Illinois players.
“The key has been communication,” Hernandez said.
The Illini finished their winter conditioning session just ahead of the pandemic-forced break.
With signs pointing to the trouble ahead, Hernandez and his staff started plotting a strategy if they had to be away from the team. Good thinking.
The beautiful new Smith Center, with its state-of-the-art weight room, is closed into the foreseeable future. The players are scattered about the country.
Some have weights available to them. Others need to be more creative.
Hernandez and the rest of the strength coaches put together an inventory of the equipment the players have on hand.
Anything will do. Weight is weight. Doesn’t have to be fancy. Think Sylvester Stallone chopping down trees in “Rocky IV.”
“If it comes down to pushing a truck,” Hernandez said, “well, then let’s go push a truck.”
Old school
Weight rooms used to be basic in the past.
Now, they are again.
“We have to go off our experiences,” Hernandez said. “This was never in the grand scheme of how to progress guys in a program. This is brand new to us.
“We’re kind of going back to some of the things we did when we were younger and didn’t have the amount of equipment that we have. Kind of exploring different kind of training methods.”
Eventually, the lights will be turned back on. Hernandez will be allowed to go back to work.
It will provide another challenge. He will need to find the right balance between getting his players physically ready while not pushing too much.
“We’re waiting to see what we are given,” Hernandez said. “We’re ready to adapt and make the proper changes based on whatever it is that comes forward.”
The workouts vary based on the positions. For the big guys, it’s more about strength. For the receivers and running backs, speed is of the essence.
“The demands are different on the field, so the workouts are going to be different,” Hernandez said.
Keeping them honest
There might be a temptation for the players to hang out at home and binge-watch their favorite shows on Netflix.
Not with Hernandez in charge.
Thanks to modern technology, Hernandez can chart their work.
“We’re even having guys jump on a scale and FaceTime with that as well,” he said.
Hernandez doesn’t need to worry about most of the players.
“We have some guys that are super highly motivated that we might only reach out to them once every two weeks, because we know exactly what they are doing when they are away from here,” Hernandez said.
In any group of 100, there will be a few stragglers. A few who just want to get by.
“Those are the guys that make it a little more challenging,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez is thankful to have many more of the former than the latter.
The current team is led by a large, experienced senior class. Players that lived through a winless Big Ten season in 2017.
And don’t want to go there again.
“We talk about that a lot in the locker room: ‘Do we want to be player-led or do we want to be coach-led?’” Hernandez said. “Coach-led will make us a good team. But player-led makes us a great team. You look back at the success we’ve had here before, and a lot of these guys took it upon themselves to do extra things. When guys are more motivated to lead each other, there seems to be a lot more success with them. There’s a lot more buy-in.“You surely don’t want to let your teammate down.”