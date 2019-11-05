Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois defensive back Stanley Green (7), Illinois linebacker Dele Harding (9) and Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) take down Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan (17) in an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois defensive back Stanley Green (7), Illinois linebacker Dele Harding (9) and Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) take down Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan (17) in an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.