Whoever said big, ole lugs can’t be romantic never met Nick Allegretti.
The former Illini offensive lineman/current Super Bowl champion went all “Love Actually” for his proposal to longtime girlfriend Christina Chillon. The two first met as a fourth-graders in Frankfort.
On March 4, Allegretti picked up Christina as she got off the train. They drove to the bus stop where it all began. Both sets of their parents were waiting, along with flowers.
“It was kind of cheesy,” Allegretti said.
It gets better. The 23-year-old Allegretti is an avid coin collector. He had a jeweler make an engagement ring out one of his prized coins.
“I pulled out the ring and got down on a knee,” Allegretti said. “It was cool.”
By the way, she said “Yes.”
It’s been an eventful 2020 for the Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman. Until recently, most of it great.
On Feb. 2 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Allegretti and the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. That’s No. 54 for those of us not-so-good with Roman numerals.
It set off a wild string of celebrations in Kansas City, Mo., which won its first title 50 years ago.
“It was awesome,” Allegretti said.
He took a few trips. There was a wedding in Austin, Texas. And former Illini kicker Chase McLaughlin got married Feb. 22 at Marco Island, Fla.
He reunited there with ex-Illini teammates Mikey Dudek, Chayce Crouch, Malik Turner, Austin Roberts and others.
He also attended his first NFLPA meeting in February.
“That was interesting,” Allegretti said.
Allegretti hung out with ex-teammate Ted Karras, who just signed a deal with the Dolphins. Karras opened his career with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowl rings with Tom Brady and friends.
Karras leads Allegretti in rings, 2-1. But the Chiefs look loaded, so that could soon change.
Then came Allegretti’s engagement.
The happy couple are working on a date and the venue is to be determined. But it will be a wing-ding. Filled with ex-teammates in the wedding party. And, of course, Nick’s older brother Joey.
Sudden shift
Allegretti expected to spend the spring and summer in Kansas City, getting ready for his second NFL training camp. And he’s still in preparation mode. Just not in Kansas City.
The coronavirus pandemic changed everything. Fortunately for Allegretti, his parents Carl and Tammy have a pro-level gym in their new home.
For cardio work, there is a treadmill, bike, stair-stepper and more. Separate weight stations for bench press and squats, with a platform for power lifting, are also available. And to relax, a sauna.
“I’m really just working out and trying not to go insane,” Allegretti said. “I have almost everything I need.”
The Chiefs gave Allegretti a plan before he left Kansas City. No surprise, the ultra-diligent lineman is doing above and beyond what the team asked.
Not all the Chiefs have access to the same kind of equipment as Allegretti. The other players are at home, doing what they can.
They can run anywhere. On grass or in the cul de sac.
“It feels a little bit like old times,” Allegretti said. “Me and my Pops and my brother used to do sprints just out in the street.”
The neighbors aren’t doing any double-takes. Allegretti grew up in Frankfort and the people know him well. Think “Rocky” as he ran the streets of Philly. Cue “Gonna Fly Now.”
On hold
The Chiefs were scheduled to start organized team activities on April 20. Those have been indefinitely postponed.
Allegretti is taking care of his body. When he is told to go back to work, he will be ready.
“I need to be in the best shape possible,” Allegretti said.
He has been in contact with the team, but has no idea what is next.
Allegretti made steady progress his first year. He wants to compete for a starting spot whenever football resumes.
“I like where I’m at,” he said. “I love the program. Some of the best coaches in the country. As well as some of the best players in the world.”
He hasn’t been at home for an extended time since he first left for college.
Allegretti is following all the social distancing guidelines.
“You have to be selfless,” Allegretti said. “A lot of people are going to get this and be fine with it. But there’s other people that aren’t.”
The difficult part for Allegretti has been working out by himself. Carl is there for him, but Allegretti is used to a team atmosphere.
At Illinois, Allegretti was a leader, the guy who rallied the troops during good times and bad.
He just missed the resurgence in Champaign, graduating and moving to on the NFL a year before the Illini made it back to a bowl.
Now, he’s trying to follow that same approach amid an uncertain time early on in his NFL career.
But if there’s anyone who can handle the adversity, it’s Allegretti, a true pro. In more ways than one.