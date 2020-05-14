The idea itself has merits: Let college football players decide when they want to enter the NFL draft.
College basketball players can join the NBA after one season. Baseball players aren’t required to start college before joining the pros.
It makes perfect sense that college football players — who are in a sport with an extremely short shelf life — would be on a level playing field with other athletes.
My problem isn’t with the message. It’s with the messenger, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh’s reputation for weirdness makes him the wrong person to lead this fight.
If Alabama coach Nick Saban, who loses guys early all the time, had started the conversation, he would have been praised.
Had any other of the other great college football coaches brought it up — Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley or Penn State’s James Franklin, to name a few — the debate could begin.
But with Harbaugh, it feels like a distraction. He’s saying “look over there” to point away from Michigan’s football problems.
The school was given high marks, by me included, when it lured Harbaugh back to his alma mater before the 2015 season. And while he has won plenty of games with the Wolverines (47-18 overall, 32-12 in the Big Ten), Harbaugh has failed to take a conference title, is 1-4 in bowl games and, worst of all, 0-5 against hated Ohio State.
The only game against the Buckeyes decided by less than 11 points was the 2016 double-overtime thriller.
The last two seasons, Michigan allowed Ohio State to score a combined 118 points. Yikes.
So, there aren’t a lot of Michigan fans praising Harbaugh for his coaching genius.
And there is also a concern about Harbaugh’s willingness to stick around.
At a young-looking 56, Harbaugh has plenty of tread left on the tires. He could follow the path laid out by legend Bo Schembechler and work two decades at Michigan Stadium.
But you get the inkling Harbaugh always has one foot out the door.
His brother John has been a longtime hit as an NFL coach. They met in Super Bowl XLVII, with John’s Ravens beating Jim’s 49ers in a close game.
When the NFL asks him again, and it will, don’t be surprised if Jim Harbaugh answers “yes.” No matter what his loyal friends say about the subject.
User friendly
Besides suggesting players be allowed to enter the draft whenever they are ready, Harbaugh’s plan gives them the option to return to college if they go undrafted.
While that could turn into a headache for college coaches, who are trying to figure out upcoming rosters, it would allow flexibility for the players.
Harbaugh joins a growing list of college coaches in recent years that have pushed for improved player rights.
Like the logical decision to allow athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball to transfer one time without penalty. High-paid coaches are able to move from job to job without sitting out. It is fair for athletes to enjoy the same freedoms.
Harbaugh’s plan will likely boost Michigan’s ability to land a top recruiting class. Who wouldn’t want to play for a guy who is clearly on the athletes’ side? The Wolverines are already ranked among the nation’s elite for 2021 recruiting, sitting at No. 7 according to Rivals.com. Two prospects pledged to Michigan after his letter was released. Coincidence?
Thankfully, Harbaugh’s plan doesn’t give players a right to return to college if they are unhappy with when they are selected. Or by what teams. Easy to imagine a player from the South saying “pass” if picked by Buffalo.
Currently, players aren’t allowed to enter the NFL draft until three years after high school.
The standards benefit the NFL, which is much happier picking 21-year-olds instead of 18-year-olds.
The MLB model has shown the flaws in giving big money to a teenager before he has taken an at-bat. It’s a guess with a shaky success rate.
The downside
After three years of college football, most players are ready for the next step.
At Illinois, Simeon Rice likely would have excelled in the NFL had he entered the 1995 draft. But he stuck around for his senior season and was rewarded by going third overall in 1996.
Little doubt exists that Rice made himself millions by putting his pro aspirations on hold for a year.
There is a difference between the ability to play early at the next level and the wisdom of that choice.
In football, the majority of players will be better prepared for the NFL if they stay longer in college.
But one size does not fit all. It really is an individual decision, one best made by a player with help from his family and coaches.
The old assumption was that quarterbacks, receivers, running backs and defensive backs were ready to go to the NFL sooner.
But with round-the-clock training and the high skill level now required for linemen and linebackers, every player has early pro potential.
In my time covering Illinois, I have seen young players with the physical skills to make an early jump: Brandon Lloyd, Corey Liuget and Vontae Davis pop into my head.
It worked well for them.
But the level of long-term NFL viability has been just as great for players who stayed in C-U four or five seasons, giving themselves a chance to mature both physically and emotionally.
If tempted by the chance to leave for the NFL too soon, you wonder if Jeff Allen, Jon Asamoah and David Diehl would have had the same amount of success.
It worked out well for them and for the Illinois program.
