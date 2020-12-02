College football hasn’t seen a tie game since 1995. Illinois 3, Wisconsin 3 was the last one, with overtime adopted in 1996.
So, John Marchese won’t get his wish.
The former Iowa running back has sons playing for both teams when the Hawkeyes visit Illinois on Saturday.
Michael is a senior defensive back at Illinois. Michael’s identical twin brother, Henry, is a junior receiver for the Hawkeyes.
John and Julie Marchese will be at Memorial Stadium for the game. Rooting for a tie that is never going to come.
“People do ask because it is interesting to see them going against each other,” John Marchese said. “We cheer for the clock.”
He’s kidding.
But the game is complicating for the family. John and Julie have four sons, who have all played or are currently playing in the Big Ten. Besides Michael and Henry, older brothers Jimmy played at Illinois and Joe went to Maryland.
“They’re very competitive,” John said. “Someone’s going to be happy and someone’s not going to be happy at the end of the day. We want all of our kids to be happy.”
Iowa has had a better run in recent years. Henry has been part of a bowl team every season and appears likely headed to one again.
Illinois ended a bowl-less streak in 2019 and has a chance to return to the postseason this year.
“Illinois is certainly building,” John said.
John and Julie live in Vernon Hills, but they won’t be wearing Iowa or Illinois colors when they head south this weekend.
“I’m not a split-shirt guy,” John said. “We don’t do that.”
Marchese family members in the stands will be in neutral colors. Possibly the green and gold worn by Stevenson High School, where the kids played prep football.
Back in the day, John’s Iowa teams split their games against Illinois, including a 33-0 loss to the 1983 Big Ten champions and a 59-0 victory two years later.
“When you’re an alumni, you always have a strong association and I was there during some really great years with Hayden Fry,” John said. “There’s certainly a lot of pride in that program and what we built during those years. But that was a long time ago.”
Joe was part of the Maryland team that picked up its first Big Ten win ... against Iowa. John realized his loyalty to family overwhelmed college loyalty.
“Blood is thicker than water kind of thing,” John said. “There is always a side of me that cares about the Hawkeyes and that’s what I hope my sons take away from their experience at Illinois. Those are lifelong relationships.”
On hiatus
Michael and Henry don’t plan to talk to each other this week. There will be time to visit afterward.
“There’s a moratorium,” John said. “We’re radio silent all week.
“They are pretty much focused on beating each other.”
“We both know it is an important game for both of our programs and for us personally,” Michael said Tuesday. “We know what’s at stake. It’s kind of cool that we get to have this opportunity as a family.”
Iowa has dominated Illinois in recent matchups. Michael, after all, is 0-3 against his brother.
“It’s been tough on my end,” Michael said. “It’s just bragging rights really. There’s always competitiveness between us.”
They pushed each other to be the best version of themselves. Hard to argue with the results: twins playing in the Big Ten.
“We have a really tight, great relationship with each other,” Michael said. “I wouldn’t be here without him or the rest of my family.”
Michael and Henry haven’t seen each other since they returned to their respective campuses during the summer. Such is life playing college football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A long time,” Michael said.
Hawkeye roots
With a dad who played for Iowa and a brother who is there now, Michael knows plenty about the program.
He grew up with the Hawkeyes, attending many games over the years.
“I know Coach (Kirk) Ferentz. He’s a great coach,” Michael Marchese said. “Good staff. Good people.”
He has changed colors. From black and gold to orange and blue.
“I’m all Illini now,” Michael said. “I can’t be all Hawkeyes anymore.”
After Saturday, Michael can again root for Iowa.
“I keep up with them,” Michael said. “I’ve made many good friends with his teammates and he’s made good friends with my teammates.”
Michael is happy to see the Hawkeyes in the AP Top 25.
“They are a good team,” he said. “No doubt about it.”
One he wants to beat.
“We’ve all fighting for the same goal of getting to the Big Ten championship game,” Michael Marchese said.