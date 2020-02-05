CHAMPAIGN — Al Davis is early in his coaching career.
But he showed the wisdom of a 20-year veteran when he met the Illinois media for the first time Monday afternoon.
Later, I asked the former Arkansas defensive lineman: Which league is better, the SEC or the Big Ten? He didn’t take the bait.
“Big Ten,” Davis said. “We’re going to kick butt.”
On Jan. 17, Davis and Jimmy Lindsey joined Lovie Smith’s staff, taking over the defensive line from new Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Austin Clark. Davis will coach the tackles, and Lindsey is working with the ends.
Both of them will have their hands full. The Illini lost starting tackles Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver to graduation. And they lost defensive end Oluwole Betiku early to the NFL Draft.
Davis came to Illinois after two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. That’s where he met Illinois assistant coach Cory Patterson, who was on a recruiting stop.
Patterson returned to Hutchinson, this time with Smith.
“I made a good impression on coach, and he asked for my business card on the way out the door,” Davis said. “A month and a half later, I’m here.”
Once he decided to go into coaching, Davis set a goal to work in Division I. He figured a job at a Power 5 school might take some time. Not so much.
“I’ve worked my butt off, and it’s paid off for me,” Davis said.
Davis’ full first name is actually Alfred.
“In high school, they called me ‘Big A,’” Davis said. “When I got to the University of Arkansas, they called me ‘Big Al.’ Now, it’s take the ‘Big” off of it, I’m just ‘Al.’ I rarely get called by my real name.”
By any name, Davis will be busy in C-U. Besides coaching the Illini, he will be raising a niece and a nephew, the children of his late brother.
“They both will be moving with me,” Davis said.
Easy choice
Lindsey spent the past three seasons at Western Kentucky, where he coached defensive ends and served as recruiting coordinator for the Hilltoppers.
During stops at Chattanooga (his alma mater), Gardner-Webb, Miami (Ohio), Tennessee-Martin, Furman and Georgia Southern, Lindsey has always hunted for players in Georgia. The run will continue at Illinois.
“I’ve been down there for 19 years now,” Lindsey said. “There’s no magical wand in recruiting. I think it’s relationships.”
It took time for him to learn his way around.
“From Day 1, I didn’t know where I was going,” Linsey said. “I probably got lost about five times. I drove by one school in particular about six times. That was back when you had Mapquest. There wasn’t a GPS system. Over the years, you grow and develop, just like players do.”
When he got the chance to work for Smith, Lindsey jumped at it.
“A guy from afar that you admire as young, African-American coach, you’ve got to take advantage of that opportunity if it presents itself,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey sees Smith’s influence during recruiting.
“When you walk in a high school with a Block I, the first guy they mention is our head coach,” Lindsey said. “You’d be amazed at how respected he is throughout the southeast.”
Lindsey coached against Smith and the Illini in 2017. The Hilltoppers lost 20-7 at Memorial Stadium.
What does he think of Illinois now?
“Impressive,” Lindsey said. “Campus is huge. I got lost trying to drive back to the hotel the other day. Great facilities, obviously a world-class education. We’ve got a lot to sell.”
Lindsey and Davis knew each other before they arrived in Champaign. Lindsey recruited a handful of defensive lineman at Hutchinson.
“When we found out we were going to be working together, it was like, ‘Wow.’ He’s very good,” Lindsey said. “He did a great job at Hutch developing defensive linemen and did a great job getting those kids recruited.”
“(Lindsey) is more of a vet and I’m more of a young guy,” Davis said. “It will be good. I will be able to lean on him at times, bounce ideas off him. And also work together in conjunction with a full group of defensive linemen.”
Double up
Illinois is going from one defensive line coach to two. Lindsey and Davis like the setup.
“I think you can get more position-specific, really break it down and teach the fundamentals,” Lindsey said. “Both of those positions see different blocks, different schemes.”
Style-wise, Lindsey calls himself a “teacher.” A demanding teacher.
Davis prided himself on being tough as a player.
“It translated into me being a tough football coach,” Davis said. “As a D-lineman, you’re supposed to have some natural grit to you. If you don’t, I’ll bring it out of them.”
Davis is learning about the Illinois program. He walks past the Dick Butkus statue every day on the way into his office at the Smith Center.
“That’s big time,” Davis said.
Illinois is coming off its first bowl appearance in five years. Davis and Lindsey don’t want it to be another five years before the Illini are back in the postseason.
“Now, the challenge for us is to maintain that hunger and success and take the next step,” Lindsey said. “That’s what coach talked about in the interview process.”