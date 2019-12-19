CHAMPAIGN — He didn’t gain 1,000 yards again. Or earn All-Big Ten honors.
Reggie Corbin doesn’t care.
The only number that matters to the Illinois senior running back is his team’s win total. It went from four to six this season. Just enough.
The only title that matters is “bowl qualifier.” The Illini were invited to the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., to play Cal.
“I’m blessed to be in this position,” Corbin said. “I can’t wait. I’m just glad it’s in a warm place as well.”
For the first time in his Illinois career, Corbin gets to play in an extra game.
He never thought it would take this long. When the former Gonzaga College Prep star out of Washington, D.C., arrived in 2015, he figured he would be going to a bowl game every season.
This season, the Illini started 2-4. There wasn’t much faith outside the team that it could reach a bowl.
But Corbin said he knew it would happen.
“When you guys interviewed me after we lost four straight, I told you guys I wasn’t worried,” Corbin said. “It was just the little things. We were beating ourselves. All we had to do was fix it and fix ourselves. We looked in the mirror and we went about that process. Now, we’re here.”
Corbin promises the team will be ready to go and is looking forward to the bowl experience.
“It’s good to get out there and play somebody that doesn’t know you,” Corbin said. “Especially for me. It’s one thing to watch somebody, but it’s different to play against them.”
Corbin will gain some insight from his teammates that played against Cal. Josh Imatorbhebhe, Oluwole Betiku Jr. and Milo Eifler all know the Bears after starting their careers in the Pac-12 before transferring to Illinois.
“It will definitely help,” Corbin said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to go down there, put the ball down and play. We’ve got to go put up points.”
Looking ahead
The bowl will be Corbin’s last in an Illini uniform. He ranks among the school’s all-time leading rushers.
He is currently 12th on the school’s rushing list with 2,320 yards. He needs a monster game at Levi’s Stadium to move into the Top 10. Corbin is 219 yards behind No. 10 Rashard Mendenhall. Howard Griffith is No. 11 with 2,485.
Right after the bowl, Corbin will move to Florida and begin training for his shot at the NFL. A shot he could have taken after the 2018 season.
“I hope I get drafted,” Corbin said.
He can improve his ranking by playing well in the bowl.
“Every time you get out there to play, you want to leave it all on the field,” Corbin said. “That’s what I try to do.”
Corbin will be back in Champaign on March 9 for Illinois’ pro timing day.
“That’s my birthday,” said Corbin, who turns 24 that day.
No matter where he lands next season, Corbin will be paying attention to his Illini friends.
He has high expectations for future teams.
“Win the games we’re supposed to win,” Corbin said. “Not the ones we’re supposed to win to the public. But the ones we know we should win. We left at least four of those on the table this year.”
Looking back
The year before Corbin joined the Illini, the 2014 team qualified for the Heart of Dallas Bowl with Tim Beckman in charge. Looked like the program was on the rise.
But before Corbin played one down at Illinois, he had a new coach. Prior to the start of the 2015 season, Beckman was fired and replaced on an interim basis by offensive coordinator Bill Cubit.
The ’15 team just missed a bowl, finishing 5-7 and losing to Northwestern in the finale with a postseason bid on the line.
Corbin redshirted in ’15 because of an injury.
So much changed at Illinois before Corbin actually got on the field. On March 5, 2016, newly-appointed Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman fired Cubit.
Two days later, Whitman hired Lovie Smith as his new head coach. And Smith soon picked Garrick McGee as offensive coordinator.
In the short term, it worked out well for Corbin. He finished second on the team in rushing with 523 yards. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a standout as a freshman in 2015, had a reduced role and transferred to Vanderbilt.
It didn’t help Corbin, who barely played in 2017. He had just 18 carries for 78 yards.
McGee was fired after the season and replaced by Rod Smith, who put Corbin to work his first season.
Corbin ran for 1,085 yards, gaining 8.5 per carry and becoming the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Mikel Leshoure in 2010.
Now, he’ll try to do what Leshoure, a Champaign native, also did in his final season at Illinois. And that’s win a bowl game.