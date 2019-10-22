CHAMPAIGN — While Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters led his team to an upset win against No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday, his former school Michigan prepared for a night game at Penn State.

Afterward — Peters isn’t sure when — he got a text message from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

“He just told me, ‘I’m proud of you. You played great. I’m really happy for you,’” Peters said. “It was cool to have that. I really appreciated the text.”

Harbaugh’s words capped a special weekend for Peters.

“Man, it was pretty hectic. I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It was great, just having that moment with my family, being able to hug my mom and dad after the game. They were pretty emotional about it. I just kind of embraced the whole moment. It was pretty awesome.”

The victory came a week after Peters had to sit out against the Wolverines because of a concussion suffered at Minnesota on Oct. 5.

“We had the bye before Minnesota and I went down in the second quarter,” Peters said. “I really hadn’t gotten much playing time. I amped up my preparation throughout the week. I really focused on the little things in practice.”

The 24-23 victory against previously-undefeated Wisconsin was the breakout win the Illini had been looking for under fourth-year Illinois coach Lovie Smith. The Illini came close in their Big Ten opener against Nebraska on Sept. 21, leading by 14 points before the Cornhuskers rallied for a 42-38 victory in Champaign.

This time, the Illini were the comeback kids. They trailed by nine points late.

“The ending of that game was pretty special,” Peters said Monday afternoon. “There’s not more I can say. It was just an amazing feeling to finally pull off a win. Especially against a team of that caliber.”

Peters spent three seasons at Big Ten power Michigan before his summer transfer to Champaign. For him, the win against the Badgers is the biggest of his career.

“That’s the best one, for sure,” Peters said.

Now, the Illini have proof they can win. Against a respected opponent, too.

“It gives us a lot of confidence going forward,” Peters said. “Coming off four straight losses, it’s been tough on us. But we’ve believed in ourselves since the beginning that we could compete with teams like this. There’s a lot to build on from this game.”

Familiar faces

When Peters went shopping for a new school, Purdue was on his wish list. This Saturday in West Layayette, Ind., he will try to beat his once potential teammates when the Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) and the Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3) kick off at 11 a.m. at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“Purdue is definitely a spot I was really interested in going to,” Peters said. “But it’s a just another game. It’s going to be a great opportunity to go in and get another win.”

As of Monday afternoon, Peters hadn’t watched much Purdue tape. He got a preview from Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith.

“They do a lot of great things defensively, moving and shifting and bringing pressure off the edge,” Peters said. “They’re really stout up front, too. They’re a really aggressive defense. We’re going to have to play really strong and do some great things offensively.”

This won’t be Peters’ first visit to Ross-Ade Stadium. He made his Michigan debut against the Boilermakers in 2017, completing his only pass for 4 yards in the Wolverines’ 28-10 victory.

He figures to be much busier this time.

It will be the shortest trip of the year for his parents, David and Barb Peters. Their home near Avon, Ind., is 63 miles from West Lafayette.

“I’ve already had a few friends from high school tell me they’re going to go to the game,” Peters said. “I’m expecting the whole family to be there as well.”

In his corner

Lovie Smith and Rod Smith were thrilled with the way Peters played against the nation’s best defense this past Saturday.

He completed 9 of 21 passes for 174 yards. Peters threw two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Any turnover would have derailed the upset bid. No margin for error existed.

“You can make a case of him playing his best ball,” Lovie Smith said. “And you want that. We talk about finishing strong. At the quarterback position when you’re behind, you’ve got to make some great throws.”

Peters showed off his arm on a 29-yard touchdown strike to Josh Imatorbhebhe that cut the margin to two points with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“We have seen that from him quite a few times,” Lovie Smith said. “He played good football.”

The coach was happy to have Peters on the field.

“When you get your starting quarterback back out there, it gives your team a boost,” Lovie Smith said.

Wisconsin wanted to force Illinois to pass. It was up to Peters to make plays. And he did in arguably the biggest win by the Illini this decade.

“Brandon can throw it,” Rod Smith said. “He can throw it as good as anybody. Our key is to make sure we protect him. We’ve got to keep him upright so we can throw it.

“He made some critical throws down the stretch. He made some plays that we want our quarterback to be able to make.”

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.