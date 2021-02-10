CHAMPAIGN — His old bosses praised him. And his new boss does, too.
For the third time since 2014, Illinois changed head football coaches. And, like Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith before him, Bret Bielema wanted to keep Pat Embleton in the Illinois football family. Bielema rehired the former Ohio Wesleyan tight end as the program’s director of recruiting.
Two thumbs up for the move from Cubit.
“Pat was a real credit to our staff,” Cubit said. “Everyone appreciated his efforts trying to make the program better.
“Bret’s decision to have him stay on staff speaks volumes on his value to Illinois.”
The day Bielema was first hired, Embleton and a few others had a chance to meet with him. They talked “like normal people.”
“He asked about family first,” Embleton said, “and asked backgrounds for everybody in the room.”
Embleton’s experience with the previous Illinois staffs seemed to help. Embleton first came to Illinois to work for Tim Beckman.
Embleton and Bielema talked more and developed a relationship.
“We’re five weeks in the making,” Embleton said, “and I feel like I’ve known him for years now.”
Embleton came prepared. To borrow from one of Ron Zook’s favorite lines: This ain’t his first rodeo.
“Because I’ve been through it a few times, I always put together something that I think the next guy needs to know,” Embleton said, “whether that’s with in-state relationships, stuff about academics here, very baseline information that someone walking in needs to know this, so that they can be successful.”
Embleton has strong, positives feelings about Bielema’s abilities as a recruiter. For a program that has fallen way down the national rankings, acquiring talent is critical for a turnaround.
“He’s just so personable,” Embleton said. “You really get to know who he is by one conversation. He’s a very fun, lovable guy to be around, and it’s infectious. Every time he speaks, whether it’s one-on-one or in a group, you sit there and you want to learn. He has so much knowledge.”
Unexpected pathBefore coming to Champaign early last decade, Embleton served as receivers coach and assistant academic counselor at Ohio Wesleyan University, his alma mater.
His plan was to go into coaching after he ended his college football career with the Battling Bishops, where he was a four-year starter at tight end.
Then, he got to Illinois and became enamored with the recruiting side of the business.
“I fell in love with it,” Embleton said. “I love talking to families. I love talking to parents. I love showing this university off.
“I like watching a kid develop from a 16-year-old to a 22-year-old senior, then he’s going on ... (like) Nick Allegretti playing in the Super Bowl.”
The 2021 season will mark his ninth season with the Illinois football program.
“It’s been an honor to be in this community,” Embleton said.
But the coaching profession can be unkind. His last three bosses were told, “It’s time to leave.”
That usually means everyone goes with them.
Embleton made it through by putting his head down and working hard.
“That’s what’s helped me survive the last few coaching changes,” Embleton said.
When Smith was fired in mid-December before his fifth season was complete, it crossed Embleton’s mind that he might need to look for a new job.
He’s got more than just himself to think about. Embleton and wife Jessica — they were high-school sweethearts — have a 2 1/2-year-old daughter Isabella, an 11-month-old son Gibson and a second daughter on the way.
In early November, they moved into a bigger house in Savoy.
“That stuff worries you, but at the end of the day, you figure it out and life moves on,” Embleton said. “Either you’re ahead of it or you’re behind it. I don’t like to think about the negative stuff.”
Work in progressBielema will divide recruiting duties for the Illinois high schools among his 10 full-time assistant coaches. They all will have an area, with several in Chicagoland.
Starting this week, they are going to call every coach in the state. A daunting task at first glance, but one that is vital in helping improve the in-state connection between high school coaches and the Illini staff.
“Coach B has a very clear idea of how he wants to run recruiting,” Embleton said. “With him at the helm, I’m able to take it and run with it and bounce ideas off him.”
Embleton provides the new coach with insight to both the university and the high schools Illinois will recruit, while his role continues to be defined.
In his new office at the Smith Center, Embleton is closer distance-wise to the head coach.
“I’m bugging him 24/7 now,” Embleton said.
The recruiting department will have different branches, focusing on high school players, transfers and communications. Embleton will play a hand in all of this.
But he’s smart enough to know this is Bielema’s operation. He’s just there to help and assist in whatever way he can.
“At the end of the day,” Embleton said, “it’s going to be one vision from the head coach down.”