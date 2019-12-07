CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football fans shouldn’t make a reservation yet.

But they might want to check flights for late December to the San Francisco Bay area. Just in case.

That’s where the Redbox Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. And that is the likely destination for Lovie Smith’s team.

I talked to Redbox Bowl executive director Ryan Oppelt on Friday. He was in the middle of a busy day, with Levi’s Stadium hosting the Utah-Oregon Pac-12 title game later on Friday night.

Of course, I asked him, “Is Illinois your Big Ten team?”

And, of course, he couldn’t say, “Yes.”

“Certainly, Illinois is in the mix for us for this year,” Oppelt said. “After the huge win against Wisconsin, it definitely put them on the national radar for a lot of folks across the country. We have been tracking them very closely after that. The fact that they won four straight Big Ten games was huge. They are definitely going in the right direction.”

My experience: That is code for, “Save the date.”

The final call for the Redbox will be made by the bowl’s selection committee, which includes Oppelt. They will gather Sunday in their “war room” to consider their options.

“We feel very fortunate,” Oppelt said. “We have two terrific conferences in the Pac-12 and Big Ten and big brands. We feel really good about how things are looking for this year.”

Illinois offers plenty of positives for the Redbox. The team hasn’t been to a bowl in five years and hasn’t spent a postseason in California since 2011.

“Variety is key,” Oppelt said. “You want to have a team that hasn’t been out our way. You are also looking for a team that is on the rise and the fan base is energized.”

A large Illinois alumni base resides in the San Francisco area, second only to Chicago in numbers.

The Redbox is televised by FOX, an in-season partner of the Big Ten. The network appreciates the TV sets in Illinois.

Keep an eye on ...

... Saturday’s conference title games. No matter what happens, there is down-the-line impact in every conference.

Right now, it appears that the Big Ten will likely earn three bids in the New Year’s Six, including Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Penn State and Wisconsin will split up the Rose and Cotton bowls.

That’s a good thing for Illinois, allowing every other conference qualifier to move up a notch. It gets complicated if the Big Ten gets only two in the New Year’s Six. That would drop Indiana from a possible berth in the Jan. 2 Gator Bowl to a lesser game.

The fear of some Illini fans is their team ends up in the Quick Lane Bowl. (I love visiting Detroit, so I don’t understand the concern). But it looks like Detroit will end up with Michigan State or no Big Ten team at all.

In the Big Ten’s bowl pecking order, the Redbox goes second to last, after the Pinstripe, but before the Quick Lane.

The Pinstripe Bowl, which takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, will likely take either Michigan State or Indiana. And that will leave Illinois for the Redbox.

The Pac-12 opponent will likely come from California, Washington or Arizona State

If it is Cal-Illinois, that will bring the nation’s top two tacklers together. Cal’s Evan Weaver is No. 1 with 173 stops, followed by Illini linebacker Dele Harding at 147.

New, improved

I was there the last time Illinois played in a Bay-area bowl. With interim coach Vic Koenning running the team, the Illini beat UCLA 20-14 at the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

I can still picture Terry Hawthorne’s game-turning interception return for a touchdown against the Bruins.

Plenty has changed for the bowl since 2011. The game moved from the home of baseball’s Giants to the home of football’s 49ers.

The Redbox has plenty of selling points.

“We have a very enviable model in terms of having a world-class city, San Francisco. A great destination,” Oppelt said. “And we really understand this is a reward for the student-athletes and the fans and the families, the entire institution.”

When asked, the Illini haven’t expressed a bowl preference. But I promise, they will warm up to the Redbox.

They will enjoy the trip to Alcatraz, hanging out in San Francisco and much more in the Bay Area.

“We do a ton of great events and really take care of the teams well,” Oppelt said.

This will be the 18th edition of the Redbox Bowl.

The last three have been decided by a field goal or less. Oregon beat Michigan State 7-6 in last year’s game.

“I would expect that we’ll have another close and exciting game this year as well with the Pac-12 and Big Ten,” Oppelt said.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.