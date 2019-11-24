IOWA CITY, Iowa — Well, it wasn’t 63-0.
But for the Illinois football team, Saturday’s 19-10 road loss to Iowa hurts just as much. Or more.
“Way worse,” senior defensive tackle Tymir Oliver said. “We were on a streak. We had a chance to change the culture, beat them, possibly be ranked Top 25.”
A year after the most embarrassing loss in program history, the rejuvenated Illini had a chance to take out the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes at quieter-than-usual Kinnick Stadium.
With Iowa students gone for the Thanksgiving break, the crowd of 58,331 was well short of capacity (69,250).
It seemed like a perfect time for Illinois to end an 11-year skid against their western rivals. And get payback for the 2018 homecoming loss.
Afterward, the players knew they had the Hawkeyes where they wanted them. And let them slip away.
“That’s pretty hard,” star linebacker Dele Harding said. “Last year, it was an embarrassment. It’s kind of the same feeling, especially when you’re this close on the road and you end up not getting the job done.”
The tone was the same from all of the Illini.
“We all feel like it’s disappointing,” offensive lineman Vederian Lowe said.
Last year’s blowout loss, on Senior Day no less, was a hot topic for the Illini going in.
“It was overemphasized throughout the week,” Lowe said. “That’s one of the first things Coach Smith brought up in a team meeting was the score from last year. We all kept that in the back of our heads. We just knew we didn’t want that to happen again. Unfortunately, we couldn’t come out with a win.”
The good news: 63-0 won’t likely get brought up anymore.
Stranger things
What will be brought up were some of the decisions by the Illini coaching staff. Particularly, the play calls toward end of the first half.
The Illini trailed 10-7 and were driving to tie the game or take the lead.
They reached the Iowa 37 and faced fourth-and-6.
On a windy day, the Illini were out of James McCourt’s field goal range. So, after taking their last two timeouts, the Illini decided to run a play.
It didn’t go well, with quarterback Brandon Peters getting sacked for a 14-yard loss, giving the ball back to the Hawkeyes with enough time to run two plays. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley completed a pass to Tyrone Tracy for 22 yards, setting up Keith Duncan’s 45-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer.
Iowa’s three bonus points looked huge in the fourth quarter when it was able to kick another field goal to go up two scores.
“I wish I had that call over again,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said.
What would he have done different?
“Punt the ball. Start with that,” Smith said. “Bad coaching move. My fault.”
During a four-game winning streak, Smith seemed to pull the right levers.
Reversal of fortune
Most of the season, Illinois dominated turnover margin. But not on Saturday.
The team that entered the game first nationally in takeaways, lost the critical category 3-1. Why?
“We just didn’t get the ball out,” Harding said. “There were a couple of balls that were actually 50-50 as far as whose catch is it, defense or offense. We didn’t take advantage. Punchouts can also be a key. We’ve got to go back and watch film and see how many actual attempts did we get.”
Bottom line ...
“We pride ourselves on turnovers and we didn’t get the job done (Saturday),” Harding said.
Smith is going to continue to harp on gaining extra possessions.
“Each game we won, we talked about the turnover ratio,” he said. “We’re going to do the same thing right now. When you’re minus-2 in the turnover ratio, that’s tough. One takeaway is not good enough.”
Get over it
There will no time for the Illini to mope. No lamenting. No “What ifs?”
They’ll have an unusual week of practice because of Thanksgiving.
Then, comes Northwestern. The Wildcats have owned the Illini during Harding’s career, winning the last four games in the series.
“It’s another chance for us to get better,” Harding said. “We’re going to leave this behind as fast as we can and look forward to next week.”
