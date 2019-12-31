Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois head coach Lovie Smith after shaking hands with California's head coach Justin Wilcox after Illinois lost the Redbox Bowl 35-20 at LeviþÄôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois head coach Lovie Smith after shaking hands with California's head coach Justin Wilcox after Illinois lost the Redbox Bowl 35-20 at LeviþÄôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois tight end Daniel Barker (87) scores a touchdown to bring the score to 10-7 at the end of the first quarter during the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) sacks California's quarterback Chase Garbers (7) during the fourth quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois running back Dre Brown (25) jumps to avoid a tackle before being brought down during the third quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois tight end Daniel Barker (87) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette California's defensive end Zeandae Johnson (44) strips the ball from Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during the third quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois offensive lineman Richie Petitbon (74) runs with the ball after recovering a fumble during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois place kicker James McCourt (17) kicks a field goal to put the Illini up 3-0 during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) wraps up California's running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) keeps the ball for a first down during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) runs before being forced out of bounds by California during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette California's running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) shakes off Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) during the second quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette California's running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) scores a touchdown while Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) attempts to force him out of bounds during the second quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois punter Blake Hayes (14) and llinois place kicker James McCourt (17) celebrate after McCourt kicked a field goal to end the first half of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette California's running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) is brought down by Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) during the third quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talks to Line Judge Chris Conway after Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler (5) was ejected for targeting during the third quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette California's running back Marcel Dancy (23) is brought down by Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) during the third quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois wide receiver Trenard Davis (15) jumps to catch the ball during a fourth quarter drive by the Illini at the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92) brings down California's quarterback Chase Garbers (7) during the fourth quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette California's safety Jaylinn Hawkins (6) runs after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter of the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois head coach Lovie Smith after Illinois lost 35-20 to California at the Redbox Bowl at Levi‚Äôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.
To quote the great Bill Murray in the underrated, “Meatballs”: It just doesn’t matter.
The program turned the corner long before its trip to California. The Illini made a statement months ahead of Monday’s Redbox Bowl, where shaky officiating (Ohio State concurs) helped Cal secure a 35-20 victory.
The October win against No. 6 Wisconsin was the signal to the rest of college football that Illinois is ready to compete again.
Beating Cal on Monday at Levi’s Stadium would have been a bonus. And meant very little in terms of direction for Lovie Smith’s team.
When the history of Smith’s tenure at Illinois is written in later years, it is doubtful the loss to Cal will get much more than a paragraph or two.
Illinois played short-handed (especially on offense) against what was basically a home team.
Would the Illini have been better off going against Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl? Perhaps.
Again, back to Murray, it just doesn’t matter.
Smith’s fourth Illinois team finished with two more wins than in any other year. He helped to justify Josh Whitman’s faith, which included a contract extension after 2018.
The 2019 Illini could have won more games. Eastern Michigan and Nebraska pop into my mind. But this was a season where the most important goal was to learn how to win again. And to remember to never give up.
Michigan State found out the hard way, blowing a 25-point lead to a team that suddenly found some swagger.
The last three games of the season didn’t go well for Illinois. Iowa was beatable that day at Kinnick, but held on for a nine-point win.
Without quarterback Brandon Peters, who is quickly becoming a fan favorite, the Illini were no-shows on Senior Day against Northwestern.
Lesson learned.
A month break before the bowl helped Peters get healthy, but didn’t do much good for the other ailing Illini.
What they should be ...
I have already deleted the Redbox Bowl off my DVR. I’m not going to spend another second thinking about it. Neither should the Illini.
For the coaches, it is back to work on recruiting and evaluating the returning players. Spring ball will be here before you know it.
For Illinois seniors Dele Harding, Dre Brown, Reggie Corbin and the rest, they will look ahead to their shot at the NFL.
Some will go elsewhere and train. Probably where it is warm. We will see them all back in Champaign in March for Pro Timing Day. Then, hopefully, calls on draft day.
The returning players will be led by, arguably, the best senior class in years next season. Peters, Josh Imatorbhebhe (sorely missed Monday), Oluwole Betiku, Nate Hobbs, Doug Kramer (sorely missed Monday), Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe, Blake Hayes and Jake Hansen (sorely missed Monday).
More help is on the way. Tailback Mike Epstein is well on his way back from knee surgery. And tight end Luke Ford will be eligible after the NCAA wronged him this season. (Still wondering how Justin Fields was immediately eligible at Ohio State. Is there a Buckeyes’ clause?)
All that talent back before Smith spends a minute at his favorite hangout: the transfer portal. He has saved a few spots for the right guys and will make his roster better.
What they could be ...
Smith has yet to sweep the three nonconference games. He will do it in 2020.
The toughest opponent, by far, will be the one from Normal. Illinois State scared FCS superpower North Dakota State in the playoffs and will be eager for its Friday night game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4.
But Illinois has never lost to an FCS school and doesn’t figure to start now.
The other two nonconference games, both at home, are against dreadful UConn and almost-as-bad Bowling Green. Illinois will be 20-plus point favorites in both.
After an open week, Illinois plays its Big Ten opener at Rutgers. A team it beat easily this season. Even with Greg Schiano back in charge, the Scarlet Knights won’t be good enough to knock off Illinois.
The four games following Rutgers will determine the insane notion I am about to hit you with: Illinois can win the Big Ten West in 2020. In fact, it might be in the best position to do so.
It will need to take at least three of four in the early stretch at Nebraska, home against Purdue and Minnesota and at Wisconsin.
The final four games include home games against Iowa and Ohio State and road trips to Indiana and Northwestern.
It will take a 2-2 run to reach what I consider the six wins needed for Illinois to capture the West.
Illinois has the most favorable crossover schedule in the division.
Three teams in the East won at least nine games this season. Illinois plays one of them (Ohio State).
Iowa will play two, plus Michigan State. Nebraska plays two. Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern and Wisconsin play one each.
Illinois hasn’t played in the Big Ten title game. But the school optimistically puts it on the 2020 schedule.