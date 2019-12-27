In my 31 years covering Illinois football, I have seen 151 wins, 215 losses and 2 ties (remember those).
There have been 12 bowl bids and two Big Ten titles (shared in 1990 and outright in 2001).
The most consistent trait in Illinois football the last three decades has been the lack of consistency.
Only once, in 2010-11, have the Illini won bowls in back-to-back seasons. John Mackovic was the lone coach to reach a bowl more than two years in a row.
He led the program to four consecutive postseason games from 1988-91 before bolting for Texas.
Lovie Smith’s current team ended a bowl-less streak that dates to 2014.
At 6-6 going into Monday’s Redbox Bowl against Cal, Illinois has a chance for just the 10th winning season the past three decades.
A win won’t guarantee future success. Just like a loss won’t doom the program to future failure. But as Smith often points out, 7-6 looks a lot better than 6-7.
Illinois won four consecutive Big Ten games in the same season for the first time since 2007. A sign of progress. The kind a team can’t achieve simply by beating Akron and UConn.
Knock off then-No. 6 Wisconsin and everyone takes notice. Imagine the number of times college football fans said, “Wow” or, “Can you believe that?” as the score flashed across the bottom of the TV screen. Or they heard a “ping” on their phones, signaling an upset alert.
The fans stormed the field at Memorial Stadium after the historic win against the Badgers on Oct. 19 because that’s what they do.
Long term, Smith and the Illini must get to a point where a win against No. 6 brings a “good job” as the players move toward the locker room.
Act like you have been there before. Celebrate, to be sure. Then, get ready for the next challenge.
Smith wants his team to become relevant again. It’s the right goal.
Nobody at the Smith Center should be satisfied. Not until Illinois wins the Big Ten and qualifies for the College Football Playoff.
A bowl bid was appropriately celebrated this season. Multiple consecutive losing years had stressed the loyalists. Some wondered if Smith and his staff could turn the corner.
Now, they have an answer. At least part of one.
Win or lose against Cal, the Illinois program is pointing in the right direction.
And 2020 should be better. A lot better. Compete for the Big Ten West better.
Eighteen starters are projected back (counting kicker James McCourt and punter Blake Hayes). And there will be an influx of players who were hurt (Mike Epstein, Marquez Beason) or awaiting eligibility (Luke Ford) that should contribute for the Illini next season.
And I haven’t even mentioned what is certain to be another deep Illini dive into the transfer portal. Smith will fill talent gaps like he did in 2019. Success for Josh Imatorbhebhe and Brandon Peters will pay off reputation-wise for the team.
Illinois will open next season as strong favorites against FCS school Illinois State, UConn (2-10 in ’19) and Bowling Green (3-9).
After an open week to heal up, the Illini begin Big Ten play at Rutgers on Oct. 3. Maybe Greg Schiano can fix the Scarlet Knights in a hurry. But the guess here is they will look a lot more like the team that went 0 for the Big Ten.
Game 5 figures to be a test. Smith takes his team to Lincoln to face rebuilding Nebraska.
Illinois has only one win against Nebraska since the school joined the Big Ten, with Bill Cubit’s 2015 team winning 14-13 in Champaign.
The Illini haven’t won in Lincoln in, well, a while. The last victory at Nebraska came in 1924. Red Grange was on the Illinois team that won 9-6. That was the second year of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.
Beat Nebraska to start 5-0 and the Illini will likely be ranked.
After its game at Nebraska, Illinois plays consecutive home games against Purdue and Minnesota, which it split against this season.
The second half of the conference season is nasty for the Illini.
They start with a trip to Wisconsin, which likely won’t have Jonathan Taylor back for his senior season.
It is the first of four games in the final five against 2019 bowl teams.
Iowa visits Memorial Stadium for the first time since a 63-0 victory in 2018. Illinois travels to surging Indiana, then hosts national power Ohio State.The finale Nov. 28 is at Northwestern, which trounced the Illini on Senior Day.
Best-case scenario: 10 wins and a spot in the Big Ten title game, which will be a first for the program.
More realistic: Eight wins and another bowl trip. The Big Ten is shuffling its lineup next season, adding deals with the Las Vegas, Belk and Cheez-It bowls.
Worst case: Six wins and another bowl bid. Likely to Detroit’s Quick Lane. A return to the Redbox won’t be an option.
Illini countdown
Where does the 2019 team rank among the past 30?
Here’s how I see it, going in reverse order. Feel free to disagree.
10. 2019
Record: 6-6 (so far)
Depending on the outcome against Cal in the Redbox Bowl, the team will either move up or off the list.
Like with the teams you will read about below, there were missed opportunities for more wins. Especially against Eastern Michigan and Nebraska.
9. 1992
Record: 6-5-1
Lou Tepper’s first season in charge included one-point losses to Minnesota and Northwestern. The Illini beat Ohio State in Columbus and tied Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Holiday Bowl did not go well, with the Illini dropping a 27-17 decision to Hawaii.
8. 2011
Record: 7-6
Great start to the season, followed by a dreadful finish that cost Ron Zook his job. The team was 6-0 and ranked No. 16 when it hosted Ohio State. The 17-7 loss to the Buckeyes set off a six-game losing streak, including near misses against Penn State and Purdue. Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning took over as interim coach at the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl and helped the team to a 20-14 victory against UCLA.
7. 1994
Record: 7-5
Lou Tepper’s best Illinois team was 20 points short of an 11-win season, losing close calls against No. 2 Penn State, No. 11 Michigan, then Pac-10 champion Washington State and Purdue. Dana Howard and friends beat ranked Ohio State after the Butkus winner guaranteed the victory. At the Liberty Bowl, Johnny Johnson led a dominant 30-0 win against East Carolina.
6. 2010
Record: 7-6
Late in the season at Wrigley Field, Illini running back and Centennial graduate Mikel Leshoure ran for 330 yards against Northwestern. He kept running in the Texas Bowl, gaining 184 yards in a lopsided win against Baylor. The Bears’ lineup featured future Heisman winner Robert Griffin III. Illini freshman Nathan Scheelhaase was the better quarterback, completing his first 13 passes. The Illini could have easily won 10 games, losing close decisions to Minnesota, Fresno State and Michigan (in three OTs).
5. 1990
Record: 8-4Most of the highlights came in the first four games. After opening with a loss at Arizona, the Illini edged eventual national champion Colorado at home. It was the lone loss of the season for the Buffs. The next week against Southern Illinois, running back Howard Griffith set an NCAA record with eight rushing touchdowns. A mark that might stand forever. The Illini started October with a win at ranked Ohio State. The other losses came against Iowa, Michigan and Clemson in the Hall of Fame Bowl.
4. 1999
Record: 8-4
No Illinois team has ever played better in a bowl. Ron Turner’s third season closed with a then-record 63-21 victory against Virginia at Miami’s Micronpc.com Bowl. Best part of the game, by far, came in the first half when receiver Brandon Lloyd threw an option pass to quarterback Kurt Kittner for a 30-yard touchdown. As he had promised to Turner before the game, Kittner tried to throw the ball out of Pro Player Stadium. And didn’t come close. Earlier in the week, the Illini ran the play in practice and it was shown on local TV. Apparently, Virginia wasn’t paying attention. After starting the season 3-3, including an embarrassing loss to Minnesota, the Illini took five of their last six. The team rallied from a 20-point deficit to win at Michigan and a quarterback named Tom Brady.
3. 2007
Record: 9-4
The magic moment came on Nov. 10, when quarterback Juice Williams helped the Illini win 28-21 at No. 1 Ohio State. Ron Zook won just two games each of his first two seasons, but felt confident the third team would rise up. Thanks to a solid combination of youth and experience, the Illini beat ranked Penn State and Wisconsin in consecutive games. Freshman Arrelious Benn had an immediate impact, leading the team in receptions. The season got off to a rough start with a loss to Missouri in St. Louis. The other losses came to Iowa, Michigan and Southern Cal in the Rose Bowl.
2. 1989
Record: 10-2
John Mackovic’s best Illinois team featured the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, quarterback Jeff George. The Illini opened the season with a stunning win at Southern Cal, scoring two late touchdowns. Moe Gardner led a stellar Illinois defense, with future head coach Lou Tepper serving as coordinator. The two losses came in a blowout at Colorado and a close game against Michigan. The Illini finished strong, dominating Virginia in the Citrus Bowl.
1. 2001
Record: 10-2
The first outright Big Ten champion at Illinois since 1983. Ron Turner’s team gave the rest of the league a head start, losing 45-20 at Michigan in a game pushed back because of the Sept. 11 tragedy. Kurt Kittner, Brandon Lloyd and pals ran off seven straight conference wins, including victories against ranked Purdue and Ohio State. The team clinched a share of the title on Thanksgiving Day with a close decision against Northwestern. It won outright two days later when Ohio State upset Michigan. Had there been an eight-team college football playoff, Illinois would have made the cut. The 47-34 loss to Nick Saban and loaded LSU in the Sugar Bowl doesn’t detract from Illinois’ success.