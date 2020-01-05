Greg McMahon already has a nice ring collection.
There’s the Big Ten championship model he won at Illinois in 2001. And the diamond-loaded Super Bowl ring he won with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.
On Jan. 13, McMahon hopes to complete his jewelry collection. With a college football national championship ring.
McMahon, the pride of Rantoul, is in his second season as special teams coordinator at LSU. It’s the same job he held with the Saints and the Illini.
McMahon is having the time of his life coaching in Baton Rouge, La. He is again part of a special team having a magical season.
“They understand how to win championships here,” McMahon said. “They understand what it takes. They understand the commitment you have to make.
“I’m having so much fun. I love it. I’ve been real blessed.”
Top-ranked LSU (14-0) is favored by 5 points against defending national champion Clemson (14-0), with the two teams set to kick off in a little more than a week from New Orleans.
Though fans of the ACC Tigers are known for traveling in bunches, they will be overwhelmed in numbers by LSU supporters.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome is 80 miles from the LSU campus. It is 590 miles from Clemson. Advantage: LSU.
“The expectations here are crazy, but the fans are great,” McMahon said. “This is like a Super Bowl.
“It’s awesome that it’s in New Orleans.”
LSU coaches each receive six free tickets to the title game. Don’t pester McMahon for his. They are already spoken for.
Wife Linda will be there, along with daughter Lisa and her husband, son Drew and Greg’s dad Jack.
Coaches are allowed to buy up to 10 more tickets. At $750 each.
“I’m going to get my six free ones,” McMahon said. “Anybody who wants to buy my other 10, they’re going to have to pay for it.”
The trick might be finding a place to stay. By halftime of LSU’s semifinal blowout win against Oklahoma on Dec. 28, hotels in New Orleans were full.
Dream job
McMahon turned 60 years old on Thursday.
“Here’s what’s ticking me off though: I’m getting closer to passing up Loren Tate (he’s 28 years behind),” McMahon said.
Like Loren and his 82-year-old dad Jack (who works at a car dealership), McMahon doesn’t plan to retire any time soon.
And why would he?
Right now, LSU is at the top of college football. With no end in sight.
The Tigers recruit at an ultra-high level. The 2020 class is ranked No. 4 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 5 by ESPN and 247Sports.
Known for his recruiting skill while at Illinois, especially in the St. Louis area, McMahon has kept up the great work in Baton Rouge.
His areas include southern Louisiana, the north shore of Louisiana and part of Houston.
LSU’s stiffest recruiting competition comes from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State.
Of course, selling LSU isn’t very hard. Since Gerry DiNardo went 3-8 in 1999, the worst season in Baton Rouge was 8-5.
Nick Saban took over in 2001 and won 10 games his first season, including a dominant Sugar Bowl win against McMahon’s Illini.
In the past two decades, LSU has two national titles (so far) and 11 seasons with at least 10 wins.
Ed Orgeron took over as interim coach for Les Miles in 2016. He went 6-2 and the school wisely hired him as the permanent replacement.
Southern Cal had a chance to make a similar decision in 2013, but let interim coach Orgeron move on. Big mistake for the Trojans.
After his job with the Saints ended, McMahon went to work for Orgeron as an LSU analyst in 2017. The next year, Orgeron named McMahon his special teams coordinator.
The best part for McMahon is working with Orgeron.
“He is a special guy,” McMahon said. “He is really, really sharp. He has a great feel for our team.
“I love everything about him. He holds everyone accountable. He is organized. We’ve got a great product.”
The head coach gave the staff two days off earlier this week.
“Ed says to me, ‘You know, Oklahoma practiced six more times than we did,’” McMahon recalled. “I said, ‘Coach, how did that work out for them?’”
Final score: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28.
Orgeron learned from the best, working for Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carroll.
“He is a great coach and a great recruiter,” McMahon said.
He needs to be. There isn’t a better division in college football than the SEC West, which includes LSU, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M.
“It is very, very similar to being in the NFL,” McMahon said.
One mock draft has eight Alabama players expected to go in the first round, with four more at LSU.
“The talent is so high,” McMahon said.
Big week
Orgeron has a plan for the title game preparation.
“You’ve got to get your work done, but you’ve got to keep them fresh,” McMahon said. “That’s a challenge.”
The team reconvened this past Thursday for the start of game prep.
“We’ll repeat everything we’ve done,” McMahon said.
It was the same practice setup Orgeron used for this year’s SEC championship.
“We do everything twice,” McMahon said. “That’s what you do in the NFL when you have two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl.
“Our guys will be fresh for the game.”
McMahon will be on the field for next Monday’s game. Just like always.
He will try to stay out of camera range.
“I stay as far away from that stuff as I can,” McMahon said. “Head down, get my work done. My experience at the position I coach, if you’re on TV, it’s usually not good. You’re like the long snapper.”
Joe knows football
As in Joe Burrow, the transfer from Ohio State turned into a Heisman Trophy winner at LSU.
McMahon has been impressed with the quarterback since he first stepped on campus.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be part of championship teams,” McMahon said. “You win championships when you have Kurt Kittner as your quarterback, Drew Brees as your quarterback and Joe Burrow.”
Burrow has thrown for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns. With just six interceptions.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” McMahon said.
Burrow doesn’t just show up and start firing TD passes. He works. All the time.
“Work ethic, anticipation, intelligence, attention to detail and commitment to team reminds me of Drew Brees,” McMahon said. “This guy is so rare. I’ve been around a long time (38 years in coaching). Drew Brees is so different than the normal player. This Joe Burrow is so much different than a normal player, it’s scary.”
As the Tigers prepared for the Peach Bowl, McMahon’s specialists worked next door to the quarterback room.
McMahon is an early riser. Every day, Burrow was in at the same time, studying football.
“This guy was coming off the Heisman Trophy ceremony,” McMahon said. “Preparation is what those great NFL quarterbacks do.
“I have never seen a better college player than this guy. Never.”