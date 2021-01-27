More than a month has passed since Illinois hired Bret Bielema as its football coach.
Great time to check in with longtime recruiting guru Tom Lemming.
What is his take on the move?
“I thought it was a good catch for them,” Lemming told me Tuesday.
It’s a change from what Lemming thought about the previous Illinois football hire. In 2016, Lemming voiced skepticism that Lovie Smith would win at Illinois. Five seasons later, Smith was fired after a 17-39 record. Lemming was right.
“I knew Lovie didn’t have what it took,” Lemming said.
Lemming’s biggest concerns with Smith were the initial pro-oriented staff he brought to Illinois. And the lack of understanding about the importance of recruiting in the college game. The 51-year-old Bielema comes from a different place. Though he spent the last three years in the NFL, the bulk of Bielema’s career has been in college.
He worked for stellar programs at Iowa, Kansas State and Wisconsin before stepping outside his Midwestern comfort zone and trying to win at Arkansas.
Though he led the Razorbacks to three bowls in five years, Bielema finished under .500 (29-34) in Fayetteville.
Illinois gave him a chance to get back on the head-coaching horse.
Lemming is a longtime Illinois football observer, who had good relationships with the head coaches during the past four decades.
To Lemming, the key for a coach to win at Illinois is simple: acquire talent.
“It all comes down to effort in recruiting,” Lemming said. “Everything’s become recruiting now. Nick Saban has set the bar so high, and he’s being followed by a lot of his disciples.”
Lemming is glad to see Bielema hired all 10 of his assistants from college coaching staffs. Nobody is coming to C-U directly from the NFL.
“You have to have guys who are connected to the high school coaches and understand that recruiting is a 24-hour-a-day job now,” Lemming said.
Illinois doesn’t have the advantage of Ohio State, Southern Cal and Texas, where there is endless local prep talent, all wanting to play for the home team.
At Illinois, the best players in the state often head to other places in the Big Ten or outside the region.
The most recent News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year — former Nazareth Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who played this past fall at IMG Academy in Florida — is going to Michigan.
“Illinois has got to fight for Chicago kids because they are farther away than Notre Dame, Northwestern and even Wisconsin,” Lemming said.
Retention bonus
Bielema kept one assistant from Smith’s staff: Cory Patterson. The former Trinity Catholic coach at the St. Louis high school powerhouse worked with the tight ends as a Smith assistant, but will now coach the Illinois running backs.
“I would have recommended keeping Cory Patterson, who is a great recruiter,” Lemming said. “Almost all the top players Illinois got were Patterson’s.”
Many top college programs are adding high school coaches to their 10-person staffs. Michigan just hired Ron Bellamy, a former Wolverines receiver from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School.
Lemming thinks Bielema should consider hiring a top high school coach from Illinois in the future.
“Guys who have players from a year-to-year basis, but also are well connected with the other high school coaches,” Lemming said.
Lemming would lean toward a coach in the state’s biggest city.
“Illinois needs help in Chicago,” Lemming said. “They haven’t done well.”
When Ron Zook was hired at Illinois in 2005, he made recruiting Chicago a priority. He landed Juice Williams and Martez Wilson, top recruits who helped the team reach the 2008 Rose Bowl.
Since Zook was fired late in the 2011 season, Illinois has struggled to recruit the top Chicago prospects.
Bielema’s staff has some Illinois ties. Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison played at Thornton High School before signing with Wisconsin and offensive line coach Bart Miller played at Elk Grove High School before playing in college at New Mexico.
“It’s very good to have the Chicago connections,” Lemming said.
Daily challenges
Bielema learned about the SEC’s unrelenting recruiting style during his time at Arkansas.
Lemming said the Big Ten is becoming similar to the SEC when it comes to the talent hunt. He points to the coaches ... in a good way.
“They are all vicious recruiters,” Lemming said.
Can Bielema hang with Ryan Day, James Franklin, Mike Locksley and the other top recruiters in the conference?
We will find out. He doesn’t have to win all the battles, just his share.
“He’s got to work as hard as the other Big Ten coaches do in recruiting now,” Lemming said. “He’s a good coach.”
Bielema won’t have same talent level on the roster that he enjoyed at Wisconsin. But it is attainable, Lemming said.
“It comes down to scouting. It comes down to contacts. And it comes down to hard work and personality,” he said. “You’ve got to recruit the good players for two years.”
Bielema has time to build. His six-year contract runs through the 2026 season.
“Work toward having a major bowl in the third year,” Lemming said. “It happened at Iowa with Haydey Fry and Kirk Ferentz. It happened at Wisconsin with Barry Alvarez. Bielema’s familiar with both of those programs.
“With a six-year contract, he doesn’t have the pressure some of these guys have.”
Bielema has a tool available to him now that he didn’t have during his time at Wisconsin: the transfer portal.
Smith and his staff relied on it too much. Bielema can use it to fill gaps in the roster, already doing so in adding six players who were at FBS programs last season.
“If you’re going to bring in transfers, this is the year to do it,” Lemming said. “There’s some All-Americans even in that transfer portal. The portal is going to make the class better.”