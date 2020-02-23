CHAMPAIGN — A quarterback competition at Illinois will ensue in the spring and fall. Just like always.
But offensive coordinator Rod Smith feels good about the leader in the clubhouse, Michigan transfer Brandon Peters.
In 11 games last season, Peters threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Avon, Ind., product helped Illinois earn its first bowl bid in five years.
Smith has even bigger expectation for Peters in 2020.
“I think Brandon has a chance to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league,” Smith said. “He’s got a lot of talent. This first year, there was some adjustment period for him getting used to a lot of new players that we had.”
Peters, who announced he was coming to Illinois last June, didn’t have last spring to get to know his teammates or the offense. Now, he does.
“I’m anticipating him having a really big season this year,” Smith said.
Smith knows so much more about the quarterback. And vice versa.
“He’s not the most vocal guy,” Smith said of Peters. “He’s very cerebral. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s one of those guys that just proves by example moreso than being a cheerleader per se. We don’t need that as a leader. You want someone that’s going to put the hard work in and the grit to show people how you’re supposed to do things.”
Peters surprised some with his running ability. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback finished with 213 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
“He’s more athletic than what you think,” Smith said. “He’s sneaky athletic. He was recruited as a Division I basketball player as well out of high school.”
Peters isn’t the only returning quarterback. Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor and Isaiah Williams are also back.
Wiliams played in four games as a freshman, enough to give him experience while also redshirting. Smith wants Williams to add weight to his 5-10 frame after he played last season at 180 pounds. He’s hoping to get him up near 190 for next season.
“I’m super excited about Isaiah,” Smith said. “He’s got a world of talent. Obviously, there are some things that need to continue to be developed. We’re working on that. This spring will be huge for him in terms of continuing to throw the football with efficiency.
“His best football is ahead of him.”
Feeling better
The Illini played Cal in the Redbox Bowl without leading receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, who had a bad wheel. The Southern Cal transfer played a critical role in wins against Wisconsin and Michigan State, ultimately finishing with 33 catches for 634 yards and nine touchdowns.
“If we can keep him healthy for the entire season, which we hope we can, I think Josh could be one of the better wideouts in the conference,” Smith said.
Imatorbhebhe was one of five graduate transfers who helped the team reach the postseason. Two others are back in 2020: Peters and receiver Trevon Sidney also return. Sidney missed the second half of the season because of an injury.
Smith wants to continue to hit the transfer portal. If the fit is right.
“Now, you can go pluck a guy who has game experience,” Smith said. “That changes recruiting a little bit.”
Smith said the lone vacancy on the offensive line might be filled by a grad transfer. Just like it was in 2019 by Alabama’s Richie Petitbon.
If the Big Ten has its way, the transfer portal could soon get a lot bigger. The conference wants all players to be able to transfer one time, without penalty.
“I watch coaches take other jobs and they do it without any restrictions,” Smith said. “You don’t want all-out free agency, where everybody at other schools is recruiting players off your team. There’s got to be a happy medium.”
At home in C-U
Entering his third season as offensive coordinator at Illinois, Smith likes his boss and where he goes to work.
“I’ve said it many times: Myself, my family, we’re super ecstatic, we’re excited to be here in Champaign,” Smith said. “We love living here. The community has been awesome. The people have been awesome. My little girl (Sasha) loves going to school here. My wife (Charlene) is so involved in the neighborhood and community. We love it here.”
Illinois coach Lovie Smith hired Rod Smith before the 2018 season to help revitalize the offense.
Rod Smith is the de facto head coach of the offense. He counts on Lovie Smith’s advice.
“Lovie’s awesome, and I lean on Lovie a lot,” Rod Smith said. “You’re crazy not to. That man is a great coach. He lets me run the offense. I want his validation as well. It’s a collaboration. I want him to feel good about what we’re doing offensively.”
To-do list
Points of emphasis in the spring include better protection from the experienced offensive line (four of five starters return) and more efficiency in the passing game.
“From an individual standpoint, we need to be able to separate from defenders as a wide receiver better than we did last year,” Smith said.
The offensive staff is trying identify the playmakers going into the season.
Mike Epstein returns at running back. He will help fill the spot vacated by departed seniors Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown. Epstein has rushed for 802 yards and six touchdowns in three injury-plagued seasons thus far at Illinois.
“We need him to stay healthy this year, not only for our sake, but for his sake,” Smith said. “He’s been rehabbing like a monster. He’s one of the better football players on our football team.”
Smith thinks the tight ends will be an important part of the offense in 2020. Besides Daniel Barker, who had four touchdown catches in 2019, the Illini will also have Luke Ford available. Ford had to sit out the season after transferring from Georgia.
“I’m excited to see what those guys can do,” Smith said.
No down time
The next game (Sept. 4 against Illinois State) is more than six months away. Still, Smith is staying busy.
“I’m in the office, doing a little film watching,” Smith said. “(Strength coach) Lou Hernandez has (the players) for the bulk of the time now. He does a great job motivating our guys, getting these guys to the point where we’re having fun working hard.”
Smith and the Illini coaches are working hard on the 2021 recruiting class. With a bunch of seniors entering their final year of eligibility, the Illini will have a lot of openings.
“It allows us to go out and offer more people,” Smith said. “We have some needs we have to address on our football team. We lose a lot of offensive linemen.”
Need to know
Next month, Lovie Smith enters his fifth spring session in charge of the Illinois football team. Here are five questions and answers about spring football, courtesy of beat writer/columnist BOB ASMUSSEN:
1. When is it?
Morning practices start March 24. Like in the past, the media will be allowed to watch warmups only, then return at the end for interviews.
2. Will there be a spring game and, if so, when?
Maybe. The team will have an open-to-the-public workout on April 18. It could be a scrimmage. You never know. The decision will likely come closer to the date and will depend on the number of players available.
3. Who is new to the coaching staff?
The offensive coaches are all back, but there are two new faces on defense. Jimmy Lindsey is coaching the ends and will be paid $275,000 this season. Al Davis is working with the tackles for a salary of $250,000. Former defensive line coach Austin Clark is now with the Miami Dolphins, coaching the outside linebackers.
4. Who won’t participate?
In his first four seasons, Lovie Smith has been careful with his players during the spring. Especially guys returning from injury. So, don’t expect to see much of running back Mike Epstein and defensive back Marquez Beason. Both got knocked out early last season because of knee injuries, with Beason’s happening in training camp and Epstein during the 2019 season opener.
5. What is the position of strength and which one needs the most work?
Like in 2019, the offensive line returns four starters. Guard Richie Petitbon is the lone departee. The biggest concerns are at running back and on the defensive line. The top two rushers are gone, plus three of four starters on the defensive line have moved on.