A few weeks ago, I asked Illinois running back Dre Brown if there was a chance he would return to play for Lovie Smith’s team in 2020.
After what I heard Thursday afternoon, the answer appears to be no.
Smith attended the Redbox Bowl press conference in California. I was able to get in a few questions, including one about Brown’s status.
“Like (I said at) the last press conference we had, he went through Senior Day. He’s a senior for us. Nothing has changed from that. He’s getting ready to play his last game for the University of Illinois,” Smith said. “He’s meant an awful lot to our program. Voted offensive MVP by his teammates. It’s his last game coming up.”
Just to make sure, I asked one more: So there’s no chance he’s coming back in 2020?
“Bob, all I know is he went through Senior Day,” Smith said. “He’s a senior and I assume he’s moving on.”
Brown could return for one more season. Because he missed two full years with torn ACLs, the NCAA would certainly grant him a sixth year if requested.
But Brown has much more to ponder than just college football.
Married to Centennial graduate Lindsay for more than a year, there is life to consider. And what the couple wants to do in the future.
If his body is willing, Brown could take a shot at pro football. A talented runner and returner, Brown has an NFL skillset.
Unfortunately, he is not getting any younger. Time is the enemy in pro football, especially at running back. Ten-year veterans at the position are the exception.
Every hit takes a toll. Tough-guy Brown never shies away from contact.
He had his best season as a senior. Brown is second on the team with 545 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He caught eight passes for another 65 yards.
He returned 22 kickoffs for an average of 26.3 yards. Brown wanted to take a kick back for a score and got close with a 68-yard return. Maybe Cal will kick to him at Levi’s Stadium and Brown will get a preview of returning at an NFL field.
With Brown and fellow senior Reggie Corbin closing out their college careers, the primary running back duties in 2020 will fall on Mike Epstein and Ra’Von Bonner. Epstein is way ahead of schedule as he returns from a knee injury.
Keeping busy
Smith has been on the go since Sunday, when the Illini found out their bowl destination. He immediately hit the road to recruit.
Where did he go?
“Bob, you know where we recruit,” Smith said. “We’ve been trying to hit our home state as much as possible. St. Louis, Canada, Florida, Texas, California.”
The coach said the reception has been good.
“About like you would imagine,” Smith said. “More people are listening to us. It helps when you continue to play. We’ll have one more chance to play in front of our fans and for recruits. What we’ve been trying to do is take another step with our program. Going to a great bowl like the Redbox Bowl has helped an awful lot.”
Illinois currently has 11 commitments and is ranked No. 69 nationally, according to Rivals.com.
The early signing period for football starts in less than a week, running from Wednesday to next Friday.
Plenty to do
While the coaches are looking to fill future rosters, the current players are finishing up with their academics for the semester.
The team returns to practice next week.
“We’re excited, very excited, to get back to work,” Smith said.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox mentioned the value of extra practices. Smith agrees.
“For us, as we build our program, that’s important,” Smith said. “To have a kind of pre-spring practice at first, just to improve our ballclub with technique. We have a lot of young players, some that didn’t play this year. We’re excited about that.”
Illinois hasn’t played a 13th game since 2014. The bowl against Cal comes 30 days after the regular-season finale against Northwestern.
“To get in a position to game plan one more time,” Smith said, “we can’t wait.”
And it will be 249 days until the Illini open the 2020 season at home against Illinois State.
