Asmussen | Time to recruit is here for Illini
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois just opened its Rematch Tour with a dominant win against a Virginia team that pounded it in 2021.
How did second-year Illini coach Bret Bielema celebrate: Jarling’s Custard Cup with the family? Hanging out, watching the NFL by the pool?
Nope and nope.
Instead, Bielema jumped on a plane for a string of early-week recruiting stops.
“Went to Pennsylvania, then I flew to Kansas, then I flew to Utah and back,” Bielema said Tuesday afternoon.
Of course, the 24-3 victory against the Cavaliers and a 2-1 overall record made the trip more enjoyable. Even when the skies weren’t so friendly.
“I had a couple coaches with me,” Bielema said. “I don’t think they really liked the turbulence over the mountains.”
Bielema and his staff certainly had a spring in their steps as they walked into a high school Sunday.
“The (high school) coaches just watched your game,” Bielema said. “They had seen it.”
Nothing better than a win to use as a recruiting icebreaker. Among other topics to discuss.
“It’s amazing to me the social media aspect of today’s world is very, very prominent when you go on the road and you’re talking to players and coaches,” Bielema said. “Just all kinds of connections through social media that I had never fathomed before.”
Bielema returned to Champaign-Urbana by noon Tuesday. He missed the team’s morning workout, with the coordinators running it instead.
Illinois doesn’t have a game to prepare for this week. The next time on the field is Sept. 22 against Chattanooga, which moved up to No. 10 in the Football Championship Subdivision rankings.
The Illini have their first full workout for the game against the Mocs on Thursday. The players will have Saturday off before continuing prep on Sunday.
The top priority for Bielema, his staff and players, is to try to win every game. But recruiting isn’t far behind.
“It’s a new world,” Bielema said.
In the past, schools were limited to the number of players they could add in a single class. Not anymore.
Programs can have 85 total players on scholarship. How they get there is up to them.
Illinois currently has 15 players on its roster who are out of eligibility after this season.
“Unless something happens,” Bielema said. “We have another list of 13 players who have a year and a bonus year left. Some may want to have that year because they want to come back and play more. Some may want to forego it because they feel their NFL opportunity is at a (high) level. And there will be some that maybe we opt not to have them back.”
There are also a few underclassmen who are playing well enough to draw interest from the NFL.
“Because of this 85 rule, I can sign anywhere from 15 to as many as 25 to 30 guys coming in if I have the available scholarships,” Bielema said. “We have to be prepared for that moment.”
Bielema worked on the numbers during 10 to 12 hours in the air this week, talking with Pat Embleton, the Illini’s executive director of personnel and recruiting.
“We were just going over different scenarios in our roster that could play out,” Bielema said.
Good start
Barry Lunney Jr., is in his first season as the Illinois offensive coordinator. Recruiting has been top of mind for the staff.
“I think Coach (Bielema) had a really good plan with recruiting on how to attack it,” Lunney said. “Any time you get a pause in the normal flow of the week and you get a chance to see recruits or be visible out in the recruiting territories, I think that’s really positive. We certainly took advantage of it.
The staff is looking beyond the 2023 class. When it comes to recruiting quarterbacks that fit the Illinois scheme, what does Lunney look for?
“Some level of athleticism,” Lunney said. “You can see the way we’ve played here the first three weeks, we haven’t run our quarterback a lot. He’s ran some. All quarterbacks run at some point, whether you want them to or not.
“Tommy (DeVito) does such a good job of getting rid of the ball quickly in the short passing game and the stuff that goes on the perimeter to supplement our run game. I thnk that’s an important quality: somebody who can be really accurate and all the while being really quick in their release.”
Lunney isn’t the only new coach on the staff this season. Sean Snyder is running the special teams while Ben Miller recovers from cancer. Because Miller is still recruiting, Snyder won’t be on the road.
Work to do
Illinois currently has 14 commitments for the 2023 class. The lone four-star player (according to Rivals.com) is Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athlete Kaden Feagin. The class includes 10 three-star players.
The class ranks No. 57 nationally and 13th in the Big Ten. Only Indiana follows the Illini among league schools.
The Big Ten has four teams among Rivals’ Top 25, led by No. 2 Ohio State. Nebraska, which just fired coach Scott Frost, sits at No. 41 and could back up substantially in the coming weeks.
I understand why there are recruiting rankings, but don’t give them a lot of weight. A tactic I’m guessing Bielema and his staff follow. You won’t find many coaches bragging about their class if it is outside the Top 25.
Bottom line on recruiting: the coaches know their needs better than any scouting service. If they think they have the right group of guys on the way, hard to argue with them.
There are freshmen making headlines in college football this season. But a program can’t go from 10 losing seasons in a row to conference contention with one strong recruiting class. It takes three or four, then three or four more to keep it going.
The problem for Illinois during the past decade has been a constant change at the top. You can’t build when the system changes every few seasons.
The winning schools figure out a plan — both schematically and recruiting-wise — and stick with it. Then, they go to bowls every year and rarely have to pay fired coaches hefty buyouts.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.