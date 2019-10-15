CHAMPAIGN — I am all for trying something new.
Don’t believe it? Check out my wardrobe. Stripes with checks. Bright-colored ties. Maroon shoes to match my maroon shirt.
So, college football in Ireland?
Of course. It’s got to be good.
Illinois is taking the long Irish leap of faith in two years. To a place much more familiar with rugby and soccer than our “softer” version of the game.
The organizers of the Aug. 28, 2021 matchup between Illinois and Nebraska expect a big crowd. Seems right.
Why go?
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman used the perfect acronym on Monday: FOMO. That’s Fear Of Missing Out.
So, if you were lucky enough to be at the 2005 Illinois-Arizona basketball game in Rosemont and the 2010 one-way Illinois-Northwestern football game at Wrigley Field, you are going to want to be a part of this, too.
How many more times will Illinois play in Ireland in your lifetime? I’ve got the answer: None.
Go now or never go.
My advice to anyone willing to pony up the cash to see college football in Ireland: Make the trip for more than just the game.
Spend a week or two roaming the countryside. Bring your golf clubs and play a round at Ballybunion. Check out the Cliffs of Moher (not too close to the ledge, please.)
Talk to friends who have already been to Ireland. They will have invaluable advice about must-see sights and lesser-known gems. And they will love to share.
The game will be in Dublin, a city of half-million people. It’s Omaha only with better accents.
You could drop Aviva Stadium in most American cities and you wouldn’t know the difference. Once the ball gets kicked, it will look like it is here.
Recruiting tool
I trust Illinois is going to make the trip worthwhile for the players. Many of them have never been out of the country before.
It’s another part of their education, an international experience they don’t have time for like other students.
They will be treated like royalty by their Irish hosts. If it works like the home folks hope, the players will plan their returns as they get ready to leave.
The current juniors and seniors at Illinois won’t get to experience the game. The younger guys will.
“Pretty jealous,” Illini junior linebacker Jake Hansen said. “We found out and the room was pretty split.
“I was happy for the guys that will be able to go. Selfishly, I was kind of disappointed that we weren’t going to get it this year.”
Just a hunch that the Ireland trip might come up a time or a thousand when Lovie Smith and his staff talk to prospective recruits.
The conversation will go something like this:
“Yes, we have top-notch academics, a new training center and ... did I mention we are going to Dublin in 2021?”
Smith has never been to Ireland. But his wife MaryAnne has been there.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Smith said.
The tradeoffs
Whitman acknowledged the difficulty of giving up a home game. The Illini would have had seven in 2021. Now they are down to six.
It won’t be the only trip East. Two weeks after opening in Ireland, the Illini travel to Virginia. That’s 680 miles.
On Oct. 16, Illinois plays at Penn State for the first time since 2015.
That’s 617 miles.
On Nov. 6, the Illini have their next game at Minnesota. Tack on 513.
The Nov. 20 game is at Iowa. Another 242 miles.
Generally, I don’t favor moving games to a neutral site. Illinois would have had another win in 2018 had it played South Florida in Memorial Stadium instead of Soldier Field.
Feel free to disagree with me.
Fans reacting to Monday’s news seemed to lean the same way. Some were unhappy about giving up a chance to play a seventh game at Memorial Stadium. But Whitman made a solid point when he said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Hard to reject a chance to play across the ocean when the timing and finances are right.
My suggestion would be put a hold on any further neutral-site games.
Unless, of course, they’re in Ireland.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.