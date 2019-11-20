CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith talks all the time about the need for backups to be ready to go for his Illinois football team.
At a moment’s notice.
Case in point ... Khalan Tolson.
In the nine games before Illinois played at Michigan State on Nov. 9, the sophomore linebacker had five tackles. He almost doubled the total against the Spartans.
Starting in place of injured Jake Hansen, Tolson made a career-high nine stops and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter as the Illini staged a comeback for the ages before pulling off a 37-34 win to clinch the program’s first bowl berth since 2014.
For his debut, it was two thumbs up. Eventually.
“At first, I felt I could have done some things better,” Tolson said Tuesday after the Illini (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) wrapped up practice going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at No. 19 Iowa (7-3, 4-3). “But as the game went on, I started progressing more and more. I think it went pretty good.”
Hansen, a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, suffered an undisclosed injury and didn’t make the trip to East Lansing. Asked about Hansen’s status this week, Smith said “he’s getting better.”
That is not the same as “he’ll play at Iowa.”
So, the 6-foot, 220-pound Tolson will have to be ready to rumble again at Kinnick Stadium. If needed.
“I’m going to prepare as much as I can,” Tolson said.
Tolson had plenty of notice before the Michigan State game. He found out Tuesday afternoon when he met with linebackers coach Miles Smith.
“We started preparing me from there,” Tolson said.
The St. Petersburg, Fla., native had four days to think about it.
“I would say I was more anxious than anything,” Tolson said. “But I definitely was a little bit nervous at first.”
The Iowa game will be different for Tolson, no matter what his role.
He knows what it is like to start and play the entire game against a Big Ten offense now.
Though its tradition is more ground and pound, this year’s Iowa team likes to sling it. The Hawkeyes throw better than they run.
Hence, Tolson is working on his pass coverage.
“I’m starting to read my keys better,” he said, “so it’s going pretty good.”
Helping hands
Tolson is thankful for the support of the other linebackers.
“They’re pretty good teachers,” Tolson said. “They understand any questions I have.”
Leading tackler Dele Harding has been a particularly strong influence.
Lovie Smith isn’t surprised Harding, a captain, is guiding the youngster.
“It helps, especially Dele, when you have a guy who can be a security blanket,” Smith said. “But everybody has a job. The pressure to do well and not let those guys down, that’s a close-knit group. All that played a part.”
The linebackers have a new position coach this season in Miles Smith, Lovie’s son.
“He’s taught me a lot,” Tolson said. “I didn’t know much last year. Now, I know a ton.”
Tolson and the linebackers are having fun and winning games. After four victories his first year, Tolson is up to six. And counting.
The Illini are on their way to a bowl game. Whereabouts unknown.
Options in Tolson’s home state abound.
“I just want to get to the best bowl game where it’s warm,” he said. “We’re going bowling. That’s all that matters.”
Stepping up
How did Tolson’s coach feel he played against the Spartans?
“Overall, I think he did well for the first time out,” Lovie Smith said. “He’s replacing a great player for us.”
A member of the 2018 recruiting class, Tolson saw action in all 12 games as a freshman, mostly on special teams and made five tackles.
“He’s been around a while,” Smith said. “Khalan has talent. He’s a smart guy. And if you continue to do things right, you’re going to get an opportunity to play. This is a great opportunity for him to show us exactly who he is.”
Tolson is thrilled to be playing an important role at such a critical time on the schedule.
“Eventually, I thought I would get here,” he said. “I was just patient, waiting on my time.”
Special teams kept him busy.
“I always thought of it as positive because I just wanted to help my team out any way possible,” Tolson said.
Because he is getting more time on defense, Tolson isn’t being used as much on special teams. He is still part of the field goal block team.
The open week came at a good time for Tolson. It gave him a chance to better prepare for the close of the season.
“It helps a lot,” Smith said. “It’s one thing to be practicing as a backup and getting limited reps. But he’s been in that role of getting all the reps for a period of time. Every rep helps a younger player like that.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.