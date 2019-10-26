CHAMPAIGN — What did beating Wisconsin mean for the Illinois football team?
First, a whole lot of recognition. In the Big Ten and beyond. Lovie Smith was named national coach of the week. Linebacker Jake Hansen was selected as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and earned the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor. Kicker James McCourt was plastered all over the Internet. His 39-yard kick is good every time.
The upset also got the attention of the folks in charge of college football’s postseason.
“They weren’t looking like they were going to be in position to get there when you look at the schedule,” Redbox Bowl executive director Ryan Oppelt said. “As we know in college football, anything can happen, and they pulled off a huge upset and a great win for their program.”
Suddenly, after win No. 3, Illinois is showing up on the bowl radar.
“Now, they’ve got a shot as long as they can keep it rolling and take care of business these next two weeks,” Oppelt said.
“We would love to have the opportunity to select the Fighting Illini for our game,” Quick Lane Bowl executive director Brad Michaels said. “We have what we call our ‘War Room,’ and we are monitoring the standings in the Big Ten and kind of seeing how it is shaking out. That was certainly a game we were watching closely and an impressive win for Illinois.”
There is still plenty of work for the Illini.
Illinois needs to win three of its final five games to reach the bowl minimum six. It starts Saturday at Purdue. Then, Rutgers visits Champaign next Saturday, followed by road trips to Michigan State (Nov. 9) and Iowa (Nov. 23). Then, Senior Day against Northwestern on Nov. 30.
Will that game be for win No. 6? Will the Illini be trying to extend their season? Stay tuned.
“I have a feeling they’re going to win at least another couple of games,” Oppelt said. “And hopefully, they can get to three and get to a bowl game this year. They would definitely be in our mix.”
Taking the time
The perception of Illinois football is different. Especially in the bowl world.
Had I called game executives before the Illinois win against Wisconsin, they might have talked to me. (They are nice people.) But it would have been an awkward conversation. Kind of, “Why are you bothering me with this?”
But this week, they happily called back.
If the Illini get to six wins, the most likely bowl options are in the Big Ten’s second tier of tie-ins. Quick Lane (Dec. 26 in Detroit), Pinstripe (Dec. 27 in New York), First Responder (Dec. 30 in Dallas) and Redbox (Dec. 30 in Santa Clara, Calif.) are the best bets.
The most recent bowl game for the Illini was the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2014. While bowls like to switch up their invites, the First Responder Bowl will have interest in Smith’s team.
This year’s game is at a different venue than in ’14. It’s usual Cotton Bowl site is being used for an NHL game. So, the First Responder Bowl is at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium, pairing a Big Ten team against one from the Big 12.
“Illinois will have its own say as well,” First Responder Bowl executive director Brant Ringler said. “They might say, ‘Hey, the last bowl we went to was in Dallas. Do we want to go there or do we want to try something different?’”
That was three head coaches ago. And none of the current players were on the team in 2014.
Of course, if Illinois wins its next five to get to 8-4, it will be considered for other games as well.
Bowls like teams with good stories. And six-win (or more) Illinois certainly qualifies. The team hasn’t had a winning season since 2011. That year, the school fired Ron Zook.
“They’d be excited to come here,” Michaels said, “and we would love to have them.”
The sick-of-losing Illini fan base figures to be motivated to make a December trip. Bowls like hungry fans.
And bowls like schools that are in the neighborhood. Though hardly a suburb of Detroit, Champaign-Urbana is just six hours away from the Motor City.
“We’re always looking at teams that are close to us,” Michaels said. “Illinois would be a great fit for us.”
Michaels knows all about Illini quarterback Brandon Peters, a Michigan transfer. And he knows Smith’s history coaching against the Lions at Ford Field.
Bowls are all in favor of teams on the rise, too.
“You like a team to be going in the right direction,” Oppelt said.
Every bowl has its own tradition. And special events for the teams.
At the Redbox Bowl, both teams take a night tour of Alcatraz. I went in 2011, and it was awesome. A once-in-a-lifetime experience.
All the events are in San Francisco. Except for the game, which is played in Santa Clara, Calif.
In Detroit, the players go “fowling,” which is bowling with a football.
“It’s unique here,” Michaels said.
The Detroit bowl also takes the teams to the Henry Ford Museum, which has famous cars among its exhibits.
“They’ll have a good time up here,” Michaels said.
Though Illinois has never been in the Quick Lane Bowl, it did play a regular season game at Ford Field in 2008. Bill Cubit and Western Michigan beat the Illini 23-17.
The Quick Lane Bowl matches a Big Ten school with a team from the ACC.
“There are a number of teams that we could select on that side,” Michaels said.
Bowl executives try to project the games ahead of them in the pecking conference pecking order. If Bowl A takes Team X, that leaves Team Y for us.
Michaels likes to look at weekly bowl projections.
“I read them all to see what everyone is thinking,” Michaels said. “I compare those notes with mine. It’s definitely a fun process for me.”
In the old days, bowl scouts would show up at games each week. Mingle with the coaches and athletic directors.
Now, Michaels tries to make sure each school knows what his bowl has to offer. The bowl will send representatives to conference meetings and bowl get-togethers.
“If we do get an opportunity to select them, we’re not strangers, they’re not strangers,” Michaels said.
Not going there
Smith wants his Illinois team to move on from the Wisconsin win.
“That game is behind us,” Smith said. “All the players know what happened. Good or bad, you move on. It’s about the next play, the next game, always.”
You might think Smith had to spend the week bringing his team down from the high of the Wisconsin win. Not so much.
“Everybody assumes that’s what you have to do,” Smith said. “We’re not beating up the guys about that. When did we play Wisconsin? Last year? Three weeks ago?”
Smith isn’t mentioning bowl bids, either.
“It’s just about getting four wins,” he said. “We’re not talking about anything else except for that. It’s about being 1-0 after this weekend.
“It’s just about Purdue. Most of the goals we set for ourselves are all there. That’s all we’re talking about.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.