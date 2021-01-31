Stability.
For Illinois football, it’s the missing word the last decade or so. In reality, much longer.
The program has had five head coaches since 2011: Ron Zook, Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit, Lovie Smith and now Bret Bielema. That’s changing the nameplate on the office door way too often.
Historically, Illinois football is rarely a place where coaches come in and stay a while.
Over the past eight decades, only one coach lasted more than 10 years. Ray Eliot was in charge for 18 seasons, with his tenure ending in 1959.
Since Eliot, the longest run is eight years, by both Mike White and Ron Turner. Pete Elliott and Ron Zook both went seven.
They moved on for different reasons, but they all would have stayed longer if they weren’t shown the door.
For Elliott and White, scandal did them in. Slush fund for the former, NCAA issues the latter.
Turner seemed set to eclipse the decade mark, but couldn’t follow the 2001 Big Ten championship with another winning season.
One more victory in 2000, 2002 and 2004 would have likely kept him on the job.
Zook was fired during what is now the school’s last winning season. The Illini finished 7-6, marking the first back-to-back winning seasons since John Mackovic was in charge from 1988-90.
Rank and fileBielema has time. Six years on his initial deal with a chance to add more at the back end.
Going into the 2021 season, here’s my Stable-ometer for the Big Ten West coaches.
1. Pat Fitzgerald, NorthwesternWell, duh. The former star linebacker just signed a new deal this week that keeps him in charge of the Wildcats through 2030.
Because Northwestern is a private school, it isn’t required to release salary information for coaches. But according to the most recent USA Today reports on salaries, Fitzgerald is making more than $5 million annually.
The only minor concern for Fitzgerald, the winningest coach in school history, is the pending hire of a new athletic director. University of Illinois graduate Jim Phillips is leaving to become commissioner of the ACC, and those two seemed to have a near-perfect relationship.
My guess is the school won’t hire a new AD without first making sure she or he gets a thumbs up from the football coach.
I have always said the only way Fitzgerald would leave his alma mater was to go to the NFL. Now, that’s been squashed, so my new prediction is he works another 20 years in Evanston.
When I first arrived in Champaign in 1989, Northwestern football was a disaster. Fitzgerald has turned it into one of the most consistent winners in the Big Ten.
Plus, he’s a good dude.
2. Kirk Ferentz, IowaThe Hawkeyes all-time winningest coach looks to have survived racial issues at the school that forced the ouster of his longtime strength coach, Chris Doyle.
It appears Ferentz will be leaving on his own timeline.
The question for the program: Who is next?
At 65, Ferentz won’t be signing a Fitzgerald-like deal. The current head coach might want to have a say in who follows him. You’d have to think Ferentz’s first choice would be his son Brian, Iowa’s current offensive coordinator.
For now, Kirk Ferentz remains in charge of a team capable of winning the division every year.
3. Paul Chryst, WisconsinBielema’s offensive coordinator with the Badgers from 2006-11 came back as head coach in 2015 after three years at Pitt.
Other than the COVID-19-wrecked 2020 season, Chryst has won at least eight games every season. And he has won at least 10 four times.
The friendly former Wisconsin quarterback isn’t the flashiest guy in the Big Ten. And that seems to work just fine in Madison.
Like Fitzgerald, he stays as long as he wants. And since he too is at his alma mater, it’s unlikely there is a job that would be more appealing.
4. Bret Bielema, IllinoisUnlike the guys who came before him, Bielema brings back an experienced, senior-laden team.
Oh sure, there are holes to fill. But Bielema has seven months to dig into the transfer portal to find some help.
Other than Mackovic, who inherited Jeff George, Howard Griffith and a loaded defense, Bielema has one of the best jump-off points for an Illinois coach the last three decades.
The 2021 schedule is friendly, with only one power from the Big Ten East (Penn State). Illinois should easily top the two wins Lovie Smith had in his final season.
5. P.J. Fleck, MinnesotaHis name circulated when the Tennessee job came open, but the Vols hired Josh Heupel.
Fleck makes plenty of money ($4.6 millionish) and works in a vibrant community.
The school wants him to stay, and I don’t see him leaving for another college job. What about the NFL? That might be more appealing to the former pro assistant.
For now, Fleck is rowing the boat on the frozen lakes of Minnesota.
6. Scott Frost, Nebraska
In a close call over Purdue’s Jeff Brohm.
The former Cornhusker quarterback, who led the team to the 1997 national title, has not been able to produce the same magic as a coach. His first three teams went 12-20 and 9-17 against the Big Ten.
To be fair, he walked into a mess left by Mike Riley. And his teams have lost 12 games by eight points or less. But Frost is on the hottest of hot seats in Lincoln. With anything less than a bowl season, he might be gone.
Nebraska’s schedule won’t make it easy. The team plays my preseason No. 1 Oklahoma in the second week and perennial power Ohio State in the fourth week. Yikes.
7. Jeff Brohm, PurdueThe former Illini assistant led the Boilermakers to a surprising 7-6 mark his first season, including a bowl win.
Since then, Purdue has three losing seasons and one bowl bid.
He just lost often-injured Rondale Moore to the NFL. Because of bowls bids his first two seasons, Brohm’s seat isn’t quite as toasty as Frost’s. But it’s close.
Coach speakBielema is familiar with most of the Big Ten West head coaches he will compete against this season.
He worked for Ferentz at Iowa.
“What more of a tie can you have than the guy who gave me a job?” Bielema said.
Chryst helped Bielema win big at Wisconsin. They talked Wednesday.
“The Big Ten West is a great division,” Bielema said. “I have a lot of respect for all the coaches.”
He got to know Fitzgerald when they were young Big Ten coaches.
“We would meet on the road and talk,” Bielema said. “I visited with him about staffing at different times in my life. Fitz and I are very close. When I got the (Illinois) job, I got a great text from him.”
Bielema heard from Fitzgerald when he left Wisconsin for Arkansas. And Ferentz, too.
“They were like , ‘I’m glad you’re gone,’” Bielema said. “I knew there was going to be a reaction when I came back in.”