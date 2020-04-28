A big part of Tim Knox’s job as Illinois director of football operations is staying ready for anything.
Let’s say the team hotel in Madison, Wis., gets shut down because a water main breaks the day before the scheduled arrival. Knox would need to find the Illini new digs. In a hurry. Preferably, somewhere comfortable and close to Camp Randall Stadium.
Things happen. And Knox has done his job long enough that he always manages to find a solution.
Knox came to Illinois in 2012 to work on Tim Beckman’s staff. He is now with his third head coach, with Lovie Smith wisely retaining Knox when he took over in 2016.
Before moving to Champaign-Urbana, Knox spent 15 years at Western Michigan, including more than a decade as the ops guy.
He thought he had seen it all. Until the coronavirus pandemic. These days, Knox isn’t allowed in the office. Instead, he is working from his family’s home in Mahomet.
The brand new Smith Center next to Memorial Stadium is closed until further notice. Even if Knox wanted to go in ...
“We can’t,” Knox said.
Fortunately for Knox, his job can be done remotely. His computer and phone have become invaluable tools.
Knox calls himself “average to above average” when it comes to technology.
“Before this, I had never heard of Zoom,” Knox said.
The Smith Center has state-of-the-art equipment. The football program is much better set up to work from home now than it would have been a few years ago.
“The ability to still meet with our kids, even though it’s virtual, I don’t know if you could have done that three, four years ago,” Knox said.
Illinois team meetings on Zoom take up five pages because of the number of participants.
Abrupt change
Illinois football is coming off its best season in five years. Smith’s team had a breakthrough win against No. 6 Wisconsin last October and qualified for a bowl for the first time since 2014.
The program seemed headed in the right direction.
Now, football is on hold. Spring practice got canceled and the players are away from campus.
No whining from the Illini coaches.
“I think they’ve adjusted extremely well,” Knox said. “It’s different in the sense that everybody’s in the same boat. This is such a cross country thing.”
Football has been interrupted before. By hurricanes and other natural disasters.
But those delays were always regional. And temporary. With COVID-19, nobody has a timeline for when it will be safe to play football again.
The Illinois football staff has a weekly meeting with athletic director Josh Whitman. And also participates in an all-staff meeting.
“Information changes daily,” Knox said.
The decision on the 2020 season is unknown right now. Even worse, the timing remains unknown.
The Illinois program is putting together different plans to deal with whatever comes next. It is in limbo while waiting for a simple word: Go.
“You’ve got to be ready to hit the ground running,” Knox said.
Full plate
Tim and wife Danielle are plenty busy with four kids ages 2 to 9.
The two oldest, Caleb (9) and Langley (6) are doing schoolwork at home. Kerrigan (4) is in preschool on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so she is staying on her usual schedule. Finn is 2.
Normally at this time of year, Illinois would be wrapping up spring ball. Without it, Knox has time to plan for down the road.
The Illini are scheduled to open the 2021 season in Dublin against Nebraska. Knox has already made a trip to the Ireland capital to start scoping out what will need to take place.
Knox figured to use June to start to get passports for players who will be on the trip.
“You don’t want to wait until next summer,” Knox said.
Now, the passport work will need to wait until the season.
Ops guys are like firefighters, putting out blazes. Knox works long hours during the spring and summer and even longer during the season.
Knox is hearing from some of the businesses the Illini have contracted with for the 2020 season.
For instance, the manager of a hotel in Lincoln, Neb., called to assure him the place will be open after a temporary shutdown.
Staying connected
Knox talks to Smith every day. Sometimes more than once.
Anything and everything might be on the table during the virtual staff meetings: recruiting, nutrition, training room. They are trying to keep it as normal as possible. Smith went to his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., for spring break and decided to stay there when the crisis hit.
“At this point, there is no reason for him and MaryAnne to come this way,” Knox said of Smith and his wife. “He’s been able to do everything from there.”
There are far more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois than in Arizona. Safer for the Smiths to stay put.
Knox has turned into an avid news watcher. And reads as much as he can about the pandemic. Knowledge is good.