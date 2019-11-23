One-on-one with Kendrick Green: ‘That’s some motivation’ Peoria native talks about Illinois' four-game win streak going into Saturday’s game at Iowa, wrestling, his hometown and more

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Your Big Ten West football champion is ... Illinois?

I have not lost my marbles.

It’s possible.

That’s why I didn’t argue with Sports Editor Matt Daniels when he asked me to order press credentials for the Dec. 7 Big Ten title game in Indianapolis.

I cover sports. So, I know stranger things have happened.

Five games need to go Illinois’ way for Lovie Smith’s team to earn a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium the first week in December.

Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) controls its destiny in two of the games, starting with Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Iowa. Lose to the Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3) and the Big Ten West title is off the table.

Outside C-U, there isn’t a lot of faith in the Illini. At least, not according to Las Vegas. Oddsmakers set the early line at 12 points for Iowa and it jumped to 15 by Thursday afternoon. That means most gamblers figure the Hawkeyes win big.

But the oddsmakers have been wrong about Illinois this season. A lot. They badly missed Illinois’ win against Wisconsin, favoring the Badgers by 31.

Purdue was a home favorite against Illinois. So was Michigan State.

Smith’s team seems to take great joy in flipping the odds. That will be necessary if they hope to beat Iowa, which is coming off its best win of the season against Minnesota.

It is Senior Day in Iowa City, which means it will be emotional.

Unlike Michigan State and Purdue, where the crowds were either nonexistent (West Lafayette) or ambivalent (East Lansing), the Kinnick Stadium crowd will be into it from the start. The only time Iowa fans turn nice is after the first quarter, when they wave at the kids in the nearby children’s hospital.

Seconds later, they revert to nasty. Berating the officials and mocking the visitors. The fans are close enough to the field that the Illini will be able to hear every word. It will be four-lettered at times. And personal. My suggestion: ear muffs.

If the Illini upset Iowa on Saturday, they become scoreboard watchers.

They will need bitter rival Northwestern (2-8, 1-7) to pull the shocker of the season. The Wildcats are 39 1 / 2-point underdogs at home against West leader Minnesota (9-1, 6-1).

Again, stranger things have happened. Like Northwestern becoming a bowl regular (except for this year). Never underestimate the power of Pat Fitzgerald, who would like nothing better than to sink P.J. Fleck’s Big Ten West boat.

Minnesota might play without standout quarterback Tanner Morgan, who got dinged late in the loss to Iowa. Northwestern’s chance to win improves dramatically if Morgan can’t go.

More games that matter

The Illini should be home from Iowa by the time Purdue-Wisconsin wraps up. Illinois needs the 25-point underdog Boilermakers (4-6, 3-4) to beat the Badgers (8-2, 5-2) at Camp Randall. Never easy.

The Badgers have rebounded from a mini skid (consecutive losses to Illinois and Ohio State) to take two in a row.

Thanks to Iowa’s win against Minnesota, Wisconsin controls its fate in the Big Ten West.

Let’s say Illinois gets both needed upsets Saturday, with Minnesota finding a way to lose to Northwestern and Wisconsin falling against Purdue.

Then, two more games will decide the Big Ten West. The first is in Champaign, where Illinois hosts Northwestern on Nov. 30. The Illini figure to be heavy favorites against the Wildcats, even though Northwestern has dominated in recent years.

Beat the Cats and the Illini can hang out at the Smith Center and root together for ... Wisconsin. The Badgers travel to Minnesota, the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Depending on what happens this weekend, Minnesota-Wisconsin will be a toss-up game. If both enter after upset losses (remember the necessary scenario), they will be wobbly. And Morgan’s health will again be an issue.

In good years and bad, the two teams dislike each other. Passionately. No result will be a surprise.

Fit to be tied

With the right combination of scores in the final two weeks of the season, Illinois has a chance to tie for first in the West.

In a three-way deadlock with Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition.

In the wacky case I’ve presented, they will each be 1-1.

So, off to tiebreaker two, which is division record. Illinois and Wisconsin will be 4-2 with Minnesota 3-3. That eliminates Minnesota and goes back to first tiebreaker.

Thanks to James McCourt’s right foot, that one belongs to Illinois and its stunning 24-23 home win on Oct. 19 that sparked this rapid turnaround by the Illini.

Then, four words many Illinois fans wouldn’t have thought possible almost a month ago: bring on Ohio State.

Until the Illini are eliminated, coach Lovie Smith and his team maintain hope. Hope that didn’t seem likely in mid-October.

“We realize where we are with our program,” Smith said. “We realize how big of a game this is for us. Each week, the games do get a little bit bigger. And that’s exactly where we want to be in November.”

Smith takes exception if you suggest his team has no chance.

“We’re still in it,” Smith said. “The Big Ten West championship is still available to us if we take care of the things that we can control. We’re aware of everything we can still accomplish.”

When Smith talked about it earlier in the week, the players listened. The 2-4 start seems like a different time.

“I’ve been watching games and hoping certain teams win just so we can come out on top in the West,” linebacker Dele Harding said. “The first priority is just doing our part with winning these last two and the chips will fall where they may.”