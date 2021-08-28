CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema had the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon crowd laughing almost from the start of his time at the podium for the first of this season’s weekly events on Friday afternoon.
The first-year Illinois coach took a jab at anyone who has said he can’t recruit by first introducing his wife, Jen.
Bielema also got a laugh after running through whom quarterback Brandon Peters might be throwing to during Saturday’s season opener against Nebraska by joking that anyone would be fine, as long as it was an Illini.
And the crowd was full of nothing but smiles as Bielema and his oldest daughter, Briella, got in an “I-L-L … I-N-I” chant — something he said they’ve been working on since December — before he left to rejoin his team as preparation for the Cornhuskers continued Friday.
“Hopefully I’m as popular tomorrow as I am today,” Bielema quipped before his time at the podium was complete.
Bielema is cognizant of the “honeymoon period” that exists after a coaching hire is made. The fan base is often ready for a change and embraces the new coach. Hope springs eternal, of course.
The vibe in the room and as the crowd departed the first luncheon of the season was still overwhelmingly positive.
Several fans mentioned how engaging Bielema had been. More were won over by his daughter.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman was also in attendance Friday. He introduced Bielema to the group and then sat near the stage as Bielema connected with fans in person during his nearly half-hour speaking engagement.
Part of what Whitman was looking for when he made his second football coaching hire played out Friday afternoon.
“It’s always important to me when we go through these processes to find somebody, in any sport, who is genuinely enthusiastic about being at the University of Illinois,” he said. “I think you often find people who are what I would call ‘climbers.’ People who want to be head coach in the Power Five, want to be a head coach in the Big Ten. That’s not good enough.
“We want somebody that wants to be the head coach of the Fighting Illini. That was immediately apparent there was a match here just as there was with Brad Underwood when we first started talking with him several years ago. Those people identify themselves and make sure there’s an understanding of how interested they are not just in a job at this level, but in our job.”
The feedback Whitman’s gotten on Bielema as Illinois’ new football coach extends beyond Champaign. The Illini athletic director was recently named to the Rose Bowl management committee, and he said he heard nothing but praise during his recent trip to California for a committee meeting.
“Talking to the folks with the Rose Bowl, their face lit up talking about their experience with Bret and his time leading the Badgers,” Whitman said. Bielema led Wisconsin to three consecutive Rose Bowl appearances from 2010-12. “They were very exited about him rejoining the Big Ten Conference and incredibly bullish about his leadership and the future trajectory of this program.”
Of course, Bielema also understands the flip side of that “honeymoon period.” He’s made several strides in connecting with fans and high school football coaches across the state of Illinois. The former filled the conference room at the Holiday Inn on a Friday afternoon. The latter has seen the number of in-state recruits balloon in the Class of 2022.
But Bielema has said several times in the last couple weeks he’s well aware his Illinois team has yet to play a game. Saturday’s season opener against Nebraska — the first game of the entire 2021 college football season anywhere in the country — will set the tone for his inaugural season in Champaign.
“It’s all been positive,” Bielema said. “Again, we haven’t lost a game yet, so everyone’s excited. … We’re not quite filled up (toward a sellout Saturday at Memorial Stadium). Just bring a friend. Call the ticket office, grab somebody and bring them along. I think you’ll be entertained. I think you’ll like it.
“I don’t know what the result is going to be. I told our players the other night, whatever the situation, however it unfolds, act like you’ve been there. If we have success, take it in stride, mind your own pace and live in the moment. If we have failure or adversity, know how to respond.”