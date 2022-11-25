CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema will again coach with a heavy heart on Saturday afternoon.
Less than a week after his mom, Marilyn, died unexpectedly, the Illinois football coach and his family are dealing with the loss of Bielema's father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg. Hielsberg, the father of Bielema's wife, Jen, died on Wednesday, Illinois announced.
But Bielema will coach the Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) when they kick off at Northwestern (1-10, 1-7) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, a team spokesman confirmed on Friday afternoon. Illinois is trying to snap a three-game losing streak and win the Land of Lincoln trophy for the second straight season.
The 52-year-old Bielema coached last Saturday at No. 3 Michigan, a little more than 48 hours after finding out about the passing of his mom. After the Illini lost 19-17 to the Wolverines on a late field goal last Saturday, Bielema returned to Champaign before heading home to Prophetstown for a few days to attend funeral services for his mom.
Now, Bielema is faced with the same task while mourning the loss of another close family member.
"My dad was a tremendously special man with a zest for life,” Jen Bielema wrote in a tweet posted on Thursday night. “He was full of love, optimism, laughter, courage, and so much more. I’m especially thankful for all the memories we shared together and proud to be your daughter and your little pumpkin.”