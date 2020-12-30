Big Ten coaches power poll
There's a new guy at Illinois, (and perhaps, one on the way to Northwestern). But as we sit here today on Dec. 23, here are longtime Big Ten football follower Bob Asmussen's ranking of the league's coaches:
COACH SCHOOL CAREER RECORD COMMENT
1. Ryan Day Ohio State 22-1 Whoever is in charge of the Buckeyes should always be at the top of this list. They are the Big Ten's version of the Patriots.
2. Pat Fitzgerald Northwestern 105-81 Easy to see why NFL teams want to hire him. His work in Evanston has been top notch.
3. Tom Allen Indiana 24-21 My choice for National Coach of the Year is one close loss against Ohio State away from being in the College Football Playoffs.
4. Kirk Ferentz Iowa 169-106 After a rough start to the off-season and regular season, the school's all-time wins leader turned it around with a six-game streak.
5. James Franklin Penn State 84-43 His stock dipped there for a second before the Nittany Lions closed with four consecutive wins. Next season should be back to normal.
6. Paul Chryst Wisconsin 74-38 Keeping the Axe saved what has to be described as a disappointing season for the Badgers.
7. P.J. Fleck Minnesota So much promise before the games started. I had the Gophers in my preseason Top 10. Mr. Row The Boat needs to repair the ship.
8. Jim Harbaugh Michigan 107-49 When he returned to Ann Arbor, it was Hailed as the perfect hire. Today, not so much.
9. Bret Bielema Illinois 97-58 The big question: Can he do in C-U what he did in Madison? Check back in three years ... or sooner.
10. Scott Frost Nebraska 31-27 Cornhusker fans have been patient with their favorite son, but will insist on a bowl bid in 2021.
11. Jeff Brohm Purdue 48-35 After a solid start in West Lafayette, he has finished with three losing seasons in a row.
12. Mike Locksley Maryland 8-43 Former Illini offensive coordinator hoping third season with the Terrapins -- in 2021 -- is a charm.
13. Mel Tucker Michigan State 7-12 He beat Michigan in his first try, which was a great way to win over fans at his new school.
14. Greg Schiano Rutgers 71-73 He is trying to recapture his earlier success with the Scarlet Knights in a different, and much tougher, conference.