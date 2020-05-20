GLENVIEW — Normally this time of year, John Holecek would be preparing for upcoming summer camps and meeting with his team to talk about the 2020 season.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, former Illini linebacker turned uber-successful high school coach isn’t allowed to have contact with his Loyola Academy football team.
Holecek has been hanging out at home with his three kids.
“I’m reading a lot of books,” Holecek said.
And he is taking advantage of virtual clinics offered by college coaches.
“I would think football coaches have gotten a lot more informed over the last two months,” Holecek said.
What CAN he do football-wise with his team?
“Not much,” Holecek said. “They’ve shut down everything.”
Holecek took over the Ramblers in 2006 and has been to the state playoffs every season since. Loyola won state titles in 2015 and ‘18 and has reached the championship game four other times.
The fun run is expected to continue if the season is played. The Ramblers return 14 starters from an 8-4 team that advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.
The coach isn’t worried about his players losing their skills during the down time.
“If your quarterback is throwing and your receivers are catching, I think everybody else can catch up pretty quickly,” Holecek said.
The players can go out in the yard and fire passes to their moms, dads, sisters and brothers. Social distancing isn’t an issue when playing catch.
Holecek wants all of his players to do what they can do to stay in shape. More than half the Ramblers have access to weights and the staff is suggesting other options.
“The most important thing is for the these guys to be doing football-related activities, movement skills,” Holecek said. “We don’t want ACLs or ankle problems or hip problems because you haven’t done football moves.”
The coach understands not all players are the same in terms of motivation. Guys work at different levels.
At Loyola, the long-term success drives the current players.
He can’t wait to get back on the field.
“We’re all itching for that green light,” Holecek said.
Tuning out the noise
Holecek isn’t getting caught up in a “will we or won’t we” discussion about returning to the field.
“There is so much speculation and it changes every day,” Holecek said. “I don’t even want to think about it. Of course, I’m hopeful. I just think we waste a lot of time talking about the possibilities.
“It doesn’t matter what we think. It’s the government’s mandates. The IHSA will tell us.”
Whenever Holecek can work with the Ramblers, he’ll be ready.
“Right now, we’re hoping for July,” he said. “But if the vaccine comes in the winter, I could see it actually being pushed back to spring. I think that’s a great idea if there is positive news on the vaccine in two months.”
The 48-year-old Holecek is handling the shutdown much better than the 20-year-old version. Younger John might have used a crude word or two.
“I would not have been happy. Like anything else, I would find a way to work out,” Holecek said. “This is crazy. Unprecedented. I don’t know how I would have handled it other than not very well.
“I’m a person that would be bouncing off walls. I played sports in every season. You can’t imagine having all those activities taken away (and) how you would deal with it.”
Holecek is frank as always. Much appreciated by the reporters who were fortunate enough to cover him back in the day.
More on the way
Steger native Holecek came to C-U from Marian Catholic. In the early 1990s, Illini recruiting classes were loaded with players from the state.
The incoming class has no players from Illinois high schools.
What does Holecek think?
“You always want to win your home state, but on the other hand, I do see that Chicago is overrecruited,” he said. “You have so many colleges in here. Wisconsin and Notre Dame and Northwestern are closer than Champaign.”
Holecek’s starting center, Josh Kreutz, has an Illinois offer. He is the son of former NFL star Olin Kreutz.
“Hopefully, I get to go watch him down there for the next four years,” Holecek said. “Josh is just a smidge undersized, but he’s just like his dad. He is mean-as-a-snake competitive. He’s got the greatest mentality on the field and nicest kid off the field. It’s a no-brainer. Every year, he’s gotten bigger and better.”
Holecek said recruiting in state will improve for Illinois as the program climbs. The facilities are now similar to the best in the Big Ten.
“You talk education and it’s as good as anybody,” Holecek said. “There’s no reason why it can’t take off.”