College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 10:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Ohio State 8-0 (1)
Conference scheduling doesn’t seem fair. The Buckeyes follow an open week with likely romps vs. Rutgers and Maryland.
2. Penn State 8-0 (2)
Wonder what Janes Franklin and friends did with their time off? Perhaps, they went to the Penn State Creamery for cones, Yum
3. Minnesota 8-0 (3)
Here’s a chance for P.J. Fleck to show the world his Gophers are ready for the big time. Wish Penn State game wasn’t in the A.M.
4. Michigan 7-2 (4)
After impressive wins against Notre Dame and Maryland, the Fighting Harbaughs will rest up for Michigan State on Nov. 16.
5. Illinois 5-4 (6)
Unlike the 2014 Illini that needed to take their last two to make a bowl, the current squad has three chances to earn one win.
6. Iowa 6-2 (5)
To stay in the Big Ten West race, the Hawkeyes need to win at Camp Randall and hope for help up north from Penn State.
7. Indiana 7-2 (7)
Hoosiers are playing well enough to move into my Top 25 for the first time. After a week off, they visit the Nittany Lions Nov. 16
8. Wisconsin 6-2 (8)
Badgers facing a Big Ten West elimination game against Iowa. College Football Playoff talk seems like ages ago, not two weeks,
9. Michigan State 4-4 (9)
After a brutal three-game stretch against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State, the Spartans got a well-deserved break.
10. Purdue 3-6 (11)
Comeback win against Nebraska keeps the Boilers alive for a bowl. They need to sweep Northwestern, Wisconsin and Indiana.
11. Nebraska 4-5 (10)
Losing to Purdue put the Cornhuskers’ bowl hopes in peril. They need two of three against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa.
12. Maryland 3-6 (12)
The last thing the Terrapins need is a trip to Ohio State. Ending their four-game skid appears unlikely against the Buckeyes.
13. Northwestern 1-7 (14)
Though it seems like Pat Fitzgerald’s guys go to a bowl every year, they actually missed in 2013 and ’14. This is his fifth miss.
14. Rutgers 2-7 (13)
The Scarlet Knights competed hard for a half against the Illini. But they looked like their old selves after intermission.