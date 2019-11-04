Northwestern_Indiana_Football_

Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind.

 Doug McSchooler/AP
College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 10:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Ohio State 8-0 (1)

Conference scheduling doesn’t seem fair. The Buckeyes follow an open week with likely romps vs. Rutgers and Maryland.

2. Penn State 8-0 (2)

Wonder what Janes Franklin and friends did with their time off? Perhaps, they went to the Penn State Creamery for cones, Yum

3. Minnesota 8-0 (3)

Here’s a chance for P.J. Fleck to show the world his Gophers are ready for the big time. Wish Penn State game wasn’t in the A.M.

4. Michigan 7-2 (4)

After impressive wins against Notre Dame and Maryland, the Fighting Harbaughs will rest up for Michigan State on Nov. 16.

5. Illinois 5-4 (6)

Unlike the 2014 Illini that needed to take their last two to make a bowl, the current squad has three chances to earn one win.

6. Iowa 6-2 (5)

To stay in the Big Ten West race, the Hawkeyes need to win at Camp Randall and hope for help up north from Penn State.

7. Indiana 7-2 (7)

Hoosiers are playing well enough to move into my Top 25 for the first time. After a week off, they visit the Nittany Lions Nov. 16

8. Wisconsin 6-2 (8)

Badgers facing a Big Ten West elimination game against Iowa. College Football Playoff talk seems like ages ago, not two weeks,

9. Michigan State 4-4 (9)

After a brutal three-game stretch against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State, the Spartans got a well-deserved break.

10. Purdue 3-6 (11)

Comeback win against Nebraska keeps the Boilers alive for a bowl. They need to sweep Northwestern, Wisconsin and Indiana.

11. Nebraska 4-5 (10)

Losing to Purdue put the Cornhuskers’ bowl hopes in peril. They need two of three against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa.

12. Maryland 3-6 (12)

The last thing the Terrapins need is a trip to Ohio State. Ending their four-game skid appears unlikely against the Buckeyes.

13. Northwestern 1-7 (14)

Though it seems like Pat Fitzgerald’s guys go to a bowl every year, they actually missed in 2013 and ’14. This is his fifth miss.

14. Rutgers 2-7 (13)

The Scarlet Knights competed hard for a half against the Illini. But they looked like their old selves after intermission.

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

