Purdue_Iowa_Football_24974

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP
Listen to this article

College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 8:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)

1. Ohio State 7-0 (3)

Northwestern found out what happens when you score early against the Buckeyes: They get angry. Like the Hulk, only with a football.

2. Penn State 7-0 (2)

Plenty to like about James Franklin’s team, starting with QB Sean Clifford and do-everything WR K.J. Hamler. Next up: Michigan State.

3. Minnesota 7-0 (4)

If the Gophers take care of business against Maryland this week, they set up a huge TCF Bank Stadium tilt Nov. 9 against Penn State.

4. Michigan 5-2 (5)

Probably the last thing the Wolverines need after a close loss at Penn State is a home game against rival Notre Dame. Oh, well.

5. Iowa 5-2 (6)

Hawkeyes ended a two-game losing streak — barely — with a win at Purdue. Expect lots of Iowa fans at Northwestern this weekend.

6. Illinois 3-4 (12)

Stunning win against Wisconsin earned the Illini a big jump in the standings. Lovie Smith needs three more wins for his first bowl bid.

7. Wisconsin 6-1 (1)

Lots of second-guessing in Madison after the Badgers lost against Illinois in part because of a wayward pass picked off by Tony Adams.

8. Indiana 5-2 (7)

Two-game winning streak has the Hoosiers thinking about a postseason berth. They can lock it up with a win at struggling Nebraska.

9. Michigan State 4-3 (8)

Open week after a blowout loss to Wisconsin came at a good time for the Spartans. Unfortunately, Penn State visits this weekend.

10. Nebraska 4-3 (10)

Wonder what the Cornhuskers did with their Saturday off? Fans are hoping QB Adrian Martinez healed up after a knee injury.

11. Purdue 2-5 (9)

Despite a ragged start to the season and all sorts of key players unable to go, Jeff Brohm’s guys continue to compete at a high level.

12. Northwestern 1-5 (13)

Pat Fitzgerald could lose his next 20 games and be in no danger of losing his job. But that is no consolation to a competitive guy.

13. Maryland 3-4 (11)

No need to tell Mike Locksley that winning in the Big Ten is difficult. After a close loss to Indiana, he faces a huge test at Minnesota.

14. Rutgers 1-6 (14)

Everyone gets healthy against the Scarlet Knights, who have dropped six in a row after beating UMass in the season opener.

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).